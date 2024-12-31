THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Report of Auditors thereon and to consider and recommend the declaration and payment of dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 2023-24 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Further to our intimation dated April 1 2024 this is to inform you that in terms of the Companys policy on Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was already closed for the designated persons of the Company and/ or their immediate relatives with effect from April 1 2024 and shall remain closed up to May 17 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024 is attached. Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Please also note the rating for Long term is AA- and short term is A1+ Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May,2024 is attached. Intimation of Record Date The Board of Directors has fixed record date for Final Divided as May 31, 2024. Intimation of Book Closure Intimation for Directors retiring by rotation and re-appointment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)