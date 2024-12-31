|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 for approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Report of Auditors thereon and to consider and recommend the declaration and payment of dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 2023-24 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Further to our intimation dated April 1 2024 this is to inform you that in terms of the Companys policy on Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was already closed for the designated persons of the Company and/ or their immediate relatives with effect from April 1 2024 and shall remain closed up to May 17 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024 is attached. Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Please also note the rating for Long term is AA- and short term is A1+ Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May,2024 is attached. Intimation of Record Date The Board of Directors has fixed record date for Final Divided as May 31, 2024. Intimation of Book Closure Intimation for Directors retiring by rotation and re-appointment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Please note that the Board Meeting commenced at 1600 Hours, the results were considered immediately and approved by the Board at 1640 Hours. Thereafter, the meeting continued for consideration of the rest of the agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
Revenue from operations rose 8.7% to ₹2,003.8 crore from ₹1,843.4 crore Q2 FY24.
Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, totaling ₹124.6 Crore, compared to ₹102.9 Crore in Q2 FY24.
