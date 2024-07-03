SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹212
Prev. Close₹202.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.4
Day's High₹212
Day's Low₹208
52 Week's High₹202.1
52 Week's Low₹89.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.52
P/E29.04
EPS6.96
Divi. Yield1.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
2.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.11
22.59
19.81
14.94
Net Worth
29.2
25.68
22.9
17.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
20.38
16.57
29.49
31.13
yoy growth (%)
22.98
-43.79
-5.27
45.43
Raw materials
-6.1
-4.89
-9.11
-10.23
As % of sales
29.94
29.53
30.91
32.88
Employee costs
-4.37
-4
-4.85
-3.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.01
1.23
3.83
4.59
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.33
-0.96
-1.25
Working capital
2.62
-0.65
0.51
3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.98
-43.79
-5.27
45.43
Op profit growth
48.66
-67.71
-17.01
31.81
EBIT growth
61.75
-67.66
-16.67
34.22
Net profit growth
79.09
-68.54
-14.25
34.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
38.07
33.55
20.85
17.13
30.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.07
33.55
20.85
17.13
30.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
0.53
0.36
0.19
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Abhijeet Banerjee
Executive Director & MD
Charitra Maheshwari
Executive Director
Gaurav Agarwal
Executive Director
Manvendra Pratap Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
INDERPAL SINGH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Asha Mittal
Summary
Siddhika Coatings Limited was incorporated on July 20, 2010 as Siddhika Coatings Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Siddhika Coatings Limited was issued on January 14, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company Promoter is Siddhika Business Applications Private Limited (SBAPL).The Company is engaged in the business of Coatings & Oil Paints, Distempers, Cellure Paints, Colors, Varnishes, Enamels etc. The Company is an authorized marketing agent and strategic channel partner for SK Kaken Ltd. (SKK) products, a renowned coatings and pigments manufacturer based in Japan. It provide application services which include preparing and coating interior as well as exterior surfaces of civil structures using organic and inorganic architectural textured pigments and technical grade functional coatings. In 2013, the Company completed a milestone of 2 lakh sq. meter paint work within one year. The Company started operations in Kolkata in 2014. In 2015, it acquired AB Coatings Pvt. Ltd. It started operations in Bangalore in 2016. It started operations in Hyderabad in 2018. It completed nearly 4.8 lakh sq. meter paint work within one year. In 2019, the Company started operations in Mumbai.With an association with SKK for more than a decade, the Company earned a reputed name in t
The Siddhika Coatings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is ₹128.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is 29.04 and 4.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siddhika Coatings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is ₹89.4 and ₹202.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siddhika Coatings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.98%, 3 Years at 73.67%, 1 Year at 97.94%, 6 Month at 39.38%, 3 Month at 61.04% and 1 Month at 16.15%.
