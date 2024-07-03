iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddhika Coatings Ltd Share Price

208
(2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:53:06 AM

  Open212
  Day's High212
  52 Wk High202.1
  Prev. Close202.1
  Day's Low208
  52 Wk Low 89.4
  Turnover (lac)10.4
  P/E29.04
  Face Value10
  Book Value0
  EPS6.96
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.52
  Div. Yield1.63
No Records Found

Siddhika Coatings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

212

Prev. Close

202.1

Turnover(Lac.)

10.4

Day's High

212

Day's Low

208

52 Week's High

202.1

52 Week's Low

89.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

128.52

P/E

29.04

EPS

6.96

Divi. Yield

1.63

Siddhika Coatings Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.3

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jun, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Siddhika Coatings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Siddhika Coatings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 36.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siddhika Coatings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

2.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.11

22.59

19.81

14.94

Net Worth

29.2

25.68

22.9

17.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

20.38

16.57

29.49

31.13

yoy growth (%)

22.98

-43.79

-5.27

45.43

Raw materials

-6.1

-4.89

-9.11

-10.23

As % of sales

29.94

29.53

30.91

32.88

Employee costs

-4.37

-4

-4.85

-3.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.01

1.23

3.83

4.59

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.33

-0.96

-1.25

Working capital

2.62

-0.65

0.51

3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.98

-43.79

-5.27

45.43

Op profit growth

48.66

-67.71

-17.01

31.81

EBIT growth

61.75

-67.66

-16.67

34.22

Net profit growth

79.09

-68.54

-14.25

34.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

38.07

33.55

20.85

17.13

30.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.07

33.55

20.85

17.13

30.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

0.53

0.36

0.19

0.29

Siddhika Coatings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siddhika Coatings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Abhijeet Banerjee

Executive Director & MD

Charitra Maheshwari

Executive Director

Gaurav Agarwal

Executive Director

Manvendra Pratap Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

INDERPAL SINGH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Asha Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siddhika Coatings Ltd

Summary

Siddhika Coatings Limited was incorporated on July 20, 2010 as Siddhika Coatings Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Siddhika Coatings Limited was issued on January 14, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company Promoter is Siddhika Business Applications Private Limited (SBAPL).The Company is engaged in the business of Coatings & Oil Paints, Distempers, Cellure Paints, Colors, Varnishes, Enamels etc. The Company is an authorized marketing agent and strategic channel partner for SK Kaken Ltd. (SKK) products, a renowned coatings and pigments manufacturer based in Japan. It provide application services which include preparing and coating interior as well as exterior surfaces of civil structures using organic and inorganic architectural textured pigments and technical grade functional coatings. In 2013, the Company completed a milestone of 2 lakh sq. meter paint work within one year. The Company started operations in Kolkata in 2014. In 2015, it acquired AB Coatings Pvt. Ltd. It started operations in Bangalore in 2016. It started operations in Hyderabad in 2018. It completed nearly 4.8 lakh sq. meter paint work within one year. In 2019, the Company started operations in Mumbai.With an association with SKK for more than a decade, the Company earned a reputed name in t
Company FAQs

What is the Siddhika Coatings Ltd share price today?

The Siddhika Coatings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siddhika Coatings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is ₹128.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is 29.04 and 4.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siddhika Coatings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siddhika Coatings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is ₹89.4 and ₹202.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siddhika Coatings Ltd?

Siddhika Coatings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.98%, 3 Years at 73.67%, 1 Year at 97.94%, 6 Month at 39.38%, 3 Month at 61.04% and 1 Month at 16.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siddhika Coatings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siddhika Coatings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.09 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 36.38 %

