Siddhika Coatings Ltd Summary

Siddhika Coatings Limited was incorporated on July 20, 2010 as Siddhika Coatings Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Siddhika Coatings Limited was issued on January 14, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company Promoter is Siddhika Business Applications Private Limited (SBAPL).The Company is engaged in the business of Coatings & Oil Paints, Distempers, Cellure Paints, Colors, Varnishes, Enamels etc. The Company is an authorized marketing agent and strategic channel partner for SK Kaken Ltd. (SKK) products, a renowned coatings and pigments manufacturer based in Japan. It provide application services which include preparing and coating interior as well as exterior surfaces of civil structures using organic and inorganic architectural textured pigments and technical grade functional coatings. In 2013, the Company completed a milestone of 2 lakh sq. meter paint work within one year. The Company started operations in Kolkata in 2014. In 2015, it acquired AB Coatings Pvt. Ltd. It started operations in Bangalore in 2016. It started operations in Hyderabad in 2018. It completed nearly 4.8 lakh sq. meter paint work within one year. In 2019, the Company started operations in Mumbai.With an association with SKK for more than a decade, the Company earned a reputed name in the business of Architectural Coatings Supplies & Application. In March 2021, the Company made an IPO of upto 8,24,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 4.70 Crore.