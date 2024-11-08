To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend, bonus and other business matters. Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 3.30 per equity share. Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. Siddhika Coatings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)