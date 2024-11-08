|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting for allotment of Bonus Shares
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend, bonus and other business matters. Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 3.30 per equity share. Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. Siddhika Coatings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024.
