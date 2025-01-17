iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddhika Coatings Ltd Key Ratios

166
(3.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.71

-43.14

Op profit growth

41.63

-64.41

EBIT growth

52.44

-64.55

Net profit growth

66.84

-65.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.53

8.19

13.09

EBIT margin

10.57

8.44

13.54

Net profit margin

8.36

6.1

10.03

RoCE

10.31

8.04

RoNW

2.06

1.48

RoA

2.03

1.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.65

4.62

13.34

Dividend per share

2.4

2

2

Cash EPS

5.18

3.97

12.64

Book value per share

77.65

80.2

75.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.05

P/CEPS

6.59

P/B

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

5.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

35.54

0

18.19

Tax payout

-20.64

-26.81

-25.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.29

110.27

Inventory days

50.95

60.62

Creditor days

-3.48

-2.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-317.37

-81.02

-99.46

Net debt / equity

-0.33

-0.09

-0.22

Net debt / op. profit

-3.98

-1.26

-0.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-29.25

-28.59

-30.2

Employee costs

-21.83

-24.49

-16.89

Other costs

-39.37

-38.71

-39.8

