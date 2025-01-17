Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.71
-43.14
Op profit growth
41.63
-64.41
EBIT growth
52.44
-64.55
Net profit growth
66.84
-65.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.53
8.19
13.09
EBIT margin
10.57
8.44
13.54
Net profit margin
8.36
6.1
10.03
RoCE
10.31
8.04
RoNW
2.06
1.48
RoA
2.03
1.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.65
4.62
13.34
Dividend per share
2.4
2
2
Cash EPS
5.18
3.97
12.64
Book value per share
77.65
80.2
75.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.05
P/CEPS
6.59
P/B
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
5.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
35.54
0
18.19
Tax payout
-20.64
-26.81
-25.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.29
110.27
Inventory days
50.95
60.62
Creditor days
-3.48
-2.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-317.37
-81.02
-99.46
Net debt / equity
-0.33
-0.09
-0.22
Net debt / op. profit
-3.98
-1.26
-0.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.25
-28.59
-30.2
Employee costs
-21.83
-24.49
-16.89
Other costs
-39.37
-38.71
-39.8
