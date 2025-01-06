Siddhika Coatings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.01
1.23
3.83
4.59
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.33
-0.96
-1.25
Working capital
2.62
-0.65
0.51
3
Other operating items
Operating
4.09
0.09
3.22
6.19
Capital expenditure
1.87
-0.06
0.16
0.13
Free cash flow
5.96
0.02
3.38
6.32
Equity raised
34.57
28.07
27.52
21.65
Investing
0.55
2.52
0.96
0
Financing
0.61
0.66
0.66
0.59
Dividends paid
0.62
0
0.55
0.41
Net in cash
42.31
31.28
33.08
28.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.