Siddhika Coatings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

200
(-1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:44 PM

Siddhika Coatins FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.01

1.23

3.83

4.59

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.33

-0.96

-1.25

Working capital

2.62

-0.65

0.51

3

Other operating items

Operating

4.09

0.09

3.22

6.19

Capital expenditure

1.87

-0.06

0.16

0.13

Free cash flow

5.96

0.02

3.38

6.32

Equity raised

34.57

28.07

27.52

21.65

Investing

0.55

2.52

0.96

0

Financing

0.61

0.66

0.66

0.59

Dividends paid

0.62

0

0.55

0.41

Net in cash

42.31

31.28

33.08

28.98

