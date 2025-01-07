iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddhika Coatings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

20.38

16.57

29.49

31.13

yoy growth (%)

22.98

-43.79

-5.27

45.43

Raw materials

-6.1

-4.89

-9.11

-10.23

As % of sales

29.94

29.53

30.91

32.88

Employee costs

-4.37

-4

-4.85

-3.98

As % of sales

21.47

24.13

16.47

12.8

Other costs

-8.1

-6.46

-11.76

-12.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.73

39.01

39.88

39.78

Operating profit

1.8

1.21

3.75

4.52

OPM

8.84

7.31

12.73

14.53

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

-0.14

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

0.36

0.18

0.27

0.26

Profit before tax

2.01

1.23

3.83

4.59

Taxes

-0.4

-0.33

-0.96

-1.25

Tax rate

-20.02

-26.97

-25.19

-27.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.61

0.9

2.86

3.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.61

0.9

2.86

3.34

yoy growth (%)

79.09

-68.54

-14.25

34.96

NPM

7.91

5.43

9.71

10.73

