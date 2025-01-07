Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
20.38
16.57
29.49
31.13
yoy growth (%)
22.98
-43.79
-5.27
45.43
Raw materials
-6.1
-4.89
-9.11
-10.23
As % of sales
29.94
29.53
30.91
32.88
Employee costs
-4.37
-4
-4.85
-3.98
As % of sales
21.47
24.13
16.47
12.8
Other costs
-8.1
-6.46
-11.76
-12.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.73
39.01
39.88
39.78
Operating profit
1.8
1.21
3.75
4.52
OPM
8.84
7.31
12.73
14.53
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
-0.14
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
0.36
0.18
0.27
0.26
Profit before tax
2.01
1.23
3.83
4.59
Taxes
-0.4
-0.33
-0.96
-1.25
Tax rate
-20.02
-26.97
-25.19
-27.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.61
0.9
2.86
3.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.61
0.9
2.86
3.34
yoy growth (%)
79.09
-68.54
-14.25
34.96
NPM
7.91
5.43
9.71
10.73
