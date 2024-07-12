Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 12, 2024. Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Siddhika Coatings Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 12, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024) Siddhika Coatings Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Annual General Meeting held on July 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)