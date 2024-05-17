To the Members of

Siddhika Coatings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Siddhika Coatings Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. Other information does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Reporting under this section is not applicable as no other information is obtained at the date of this auditors report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting standard) Rules, 2021. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting standard) Rules, 2021;

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an opinion; and

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position as at 31 March 2024.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year ended 31 March 2024 by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For V C A N & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 125172W

Sd/-

per Abhishek Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 0535564

Place: New Delhi

Date: 17 May 2024

UDIN: 24535564BKBHCW2071

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Siddhika Coatings Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment property

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, , duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company, with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc., as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

I. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Siddhika Coatings Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

II. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

III. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects

IV. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

V. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

VI. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

VII. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

VIII. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

