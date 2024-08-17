iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kitply Industries Ltd Share Price

1.5
(3.45%)
Dec 4, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kitply Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

1.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.5

Day's Low

1.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-33.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kitply Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kitply Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kitply Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:50 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.30%

Non-Promoter- 3.16%

Institutions: 3.15%

Non-Institutions: 61.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kitply Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Sep-2015

Equity Capital

1

1

1

34.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-149.68

-145.34

-139.34

-373.11

Net Worth

-148.68

-144.34

-138.34

-338.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

63.45

76.72

85.9

yoy growth (%)

-17.28

-10.69

Raw materials

-55.97

-63.43

-69.5

As % of sales

88.2

82.68

80.9

Employee costs

-6.28

-9.56

-11.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-11.63

-28.22

-20.61

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.13

-1.43

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-67.58

-7.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.28

-10.69

Op profit growth

-67.46

87.37

EBIT growth

-69.52

90.61

Net profit growth

-88.83

59.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kitply Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kitply Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P K Goenka

Independent Director

Udayan Banerjee

Company Secretary

Gigyasa Agarwal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Subhas Chandra Agarwala

Independent Director

Sumit Kar

Independent Director

Mahesh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kitply Industries Ltd

Summary

Promoted by S P Goenka, Kitply Industries (formerly Sudershan Plywood Industries) went public in Aug.85. It manufactures plywood and particle boards and markets them under the Kitply and Swastik brands. The company is well known for introducing new varieties of plywood periodically. In 1989, Sudershan Plywood industries changed its name to Kitply Industries.In Sep.92, it came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 to finance expansion, diversification and modernisation programmes at its various units (six all over Assam, Maharashtra, UP and Andaman). Kitply Industries modernised its plywood units to enable it to manufacture value-added products. As a diversification venture, it merged Global Sugar with itself. It also set up a sugar unit from the proceeds of the public issue in Feb.95. The company, through diversification programmes, added to its product range including flush door, fireguard -- a fire resistant plywood -- plastic-coated shuttering plywood, marine plywood, veneered particle boards, velort plywood, etc. In 1995-96, the company has started production of sugar at Rupapur, Dist. Hardoi, UP in Jan96. The company has introduced slicing process which has significantly increased the face yield of raw materials.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kitply Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.