SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-33.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Sep-2015
Equity Capital
1
1
1
34.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-149.68
-145.34
-139.34
-373.11
Net Worth
-148.68
-144.34
-138.34
-338.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
63.45
76.72
85.9
yoy growth (%)
-17.28
-10.69
Raw materials
-55.97
-63.43
-69.5
As % of sales
88.2
82.68
80.9
Employee costs
-6.28
-9.56
-11.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-11.63
-28.22
-20.61
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.13
-1.43
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-67.58
-7.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.28
-10.69
Op profit growth
-67.46
87.37
EBIT growth
-69.52
90.61
Net profit growth
-88.83
59.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P K Goenka
Independent Director
Udayan Banerjee
Company Secretary
Gigyasa Agarwal
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Subhas Chandra Agarwala
Independent Director
Sumit Kar
Independent Director
Mahesh Kumar Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kitply Industries Ltd
Summary
Promoted by S P Goenka, Kitply Industries (formerly Sudershan Plywood Industries) went public in Aug.85. It manufactures plywood and particle boards and markets them under the Kitply and Swastik brands. The company is well known for introducing new varieties of plywood periodically. In 1989, Sudershan Plywood industries changed its name to Kitply Industries.In Sep.92, it came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 to finance expansion, diversification and modernisation programmes at its various units (six all over Assam, Maharashtra, UP and Andaman). Kitply Industries modernised its plywood units to enable it to manufacture value-added products. As a diversification venture, it merged Global Sugar with itself. It also set up a sugar unit from the proceeds of the public issue in Feb.95. The company, through diversification programmes, added to its product range including flush door, fireguard -- a fire resistant plywood -- plastic-coated shuttering plywood, marine plywood, veneered particle boards, velort plywood, etc. In 1995-96, the company has started production of sugar at Rupapur, Dist. Hardoi, UP in Jan96. The company has introduced slicing process which has significantly increased the face yield of raw materials.
Read More
