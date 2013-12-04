iifl-logo-icon 1
Kitply Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.5
(3.45%)
Dec 4, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Sep-2015

Equity Capital

1

1

1

34.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-149.68

-145.34

-139.34

-373.11

Net Worth

-148.68

-144.34

-138.34

-338.62

Minority Interest

Debt

195.65

183.67

181.24

245.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.63

1.21

0.4

Total Liabilities

46.97

39.96

44.11

-93.01

Fixed Assets

30.36

30.2

32.21

48.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.17

3.37

3.49

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.63

1.21

0

Networking Capital

7.48

1.16

2.12

-142.14

Inventories

7.11

5.1

6.17

3.89

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

34.33

34.36

39.2

13.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.13

2.55

2.49

17.1

Sundry Creditors

-32.65

-33.28

-37.67

-23.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.44

-7.57

-8.07

-153.45

Cash

4.62

4.6

5.08

0.64

Total Assets

45.63

39.96

44.11

-93.02

