Kitply Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Sep-2015
Equity Capital
1
1
1
34.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-149.68
-145.34
-139.34
-373.11
Net Worth
-148.68
-144.34
-138.34
-338.62
Minority Interest
Debt
195.65
183.67
181.24
245.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.63
1.21
0.4
Total Liabilities
46.97
39.96
44.11
-93.01
Fixed Assets
30.36
30.2
32.21
48.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.17
3.37
3.49
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.63
1.21
0
Networking Capital
7.48
1.16
2.12
-142.14
Inventories
7.11
5.1
6.17
3.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
34.33
34.36
39.2
13.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.13
2.55
2.49
17.1
Sundry Creditors
-32.65
-33.28
-37.67
-23.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.44
-7.57
-8.07
-153.45
Cash
4.62
4.6
5.08
0.64
Total Assets
45.63
39.96
44.11
-93.02
No Record Found
