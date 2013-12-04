Kitply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-11.63
-28.22
-20.61
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.13
-1.43
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-67.58
-7.65
Other operating items
Operating
-80.23
-37
Capital expenditure
-0.43
-14.08
Free cash flow
-80.67
-51.08
Equity raised
-686.17
-475.52
Investing
0
0
Financing
50.34
4.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-716.51
-522.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.