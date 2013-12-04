Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
63.45
76.72
85.9
yoy growth (%)
-17.28
-10.69
Raw materials
-55.97
-63.43
-69.5
As % of sales
88.2
82.68
80.9
Employee costs
-6.28
-9.56
-11.38
As % of sales
9.9
12.46
13.25
Other costs
-8.52
-26.23
-17.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.43
34.2
19.83
Operating profit
-7.32
-22.51
-12.01
OPM
-11.54
-29.34
-13.98
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.13
-1.43
Interest expense
-4.75
-5.65
-8.77
Other income
1.46
1.07
1.6
Profit before tax
-11.63
-28.22
-20.61
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.63
-28.22
-20.61
Exceptional items
0
-75.97
-44.62
Net profit
-11.63
-104.19
-65.24
yoy growth (%)
-88.83
59.7
NPM
-18.32
-135.81
-75.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.