Kitply Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.5
(3.45%)
Dec 4, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

63.45

76.72

85.9

yoy growth (%)

-17.28

-10.69

Raw materials

-55.97

-63.43

-69.5

As % of sales

88.2

82.68

80.9

Employee costs

-6.28

-9.56

-11.38

As % of sales

9.9

12.46

13.25

Other costs

-8.52

-26.23

-17.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.43

34.2

19.83

Operating profit

-7.32

-22.51

-12.01

OPM

-11.54

-29.34

-13.98

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.13

-1.43

Interest expense

-4.75

-5.65

-8.77

Other income

1.46

1.07

1.6

Profit before tax

-11.63

-28.22

-20.61

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.63

-28.22

-20.61

Exceptional items

0

-75.97

-44.62

Net profit

-11.63

-104.19

-65.24

yoy growth (%)

-88.83

59.7

NPM

-18.32

-135.81

-75.94

