Blue Pebble Ltd Share Price

332.55
(0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:41:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open344
  • Day's High344
  • 52 Wk High390
  • Prev. Close332
  • Day's Low332.55
  • 52 Wk Low 186
  • Turnover (lac)5.32
  • P/E36.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)135.68
  • Div. Yield0
Blue Pebble Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

344

Prev. Close

332

Turnover(Lac.)

5.32

Day's High

344

Day's Low

332.55

52 Week's High

390

52 Week's Low

186

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

135.68

P/E

36.05

EPS

9.21

Divi. Yield

0

Blue Pebble Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Blue Pebble Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Blue Pebble Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Pebble Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.88

3.13

1.13

0.75

Net Worth

6.88

3.14

1.14

0.76

Minority Interest

Blue Pebble Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Pebble Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nalin Gagrani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manoj Bhushan Tivvari

Non Executive Director

Karuna Nalin Gagrani

Independent Director

Madhukar Rama Rao

Independent Director

Amit Mahendra Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupal Samdani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Pebble Ltd

Summary

Blue Pebble Ltd was originally incorporated as Blue Pebble Private Limited on September 08, 2017 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Blue Pebble Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Established in 2017, Blue Pebble specialized in spatial design and offers environmental branding solutions. The Company provide printing and designing services, including theme-based designs, large format printing, vinyl printing, fabric printing, canvas printing, signage manufacturing, and 3D art installation. It deal in sourcing and installation of curios, sculpture and artisanal hand paintings. Through their graphics and signage solutions, Company transform workspace into functional environments that align with clients corporate culture and values. In 2018, the Company diversified to offer large range of custom solutions and services like Signage, Frost Films, clear films, 3D Art, Sculptures, canvas frames, artisanal works. It operate from Mumbai office and expanded network, taking on projects in various regions, including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Utter Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu etc. Over the year, it slowly expanded project capabilities and completed more than 20 projects. It engaged the artisans and artists for custom artwork, utilizing various materials to enhance the overall
Company FAQs

What is the Blue Pebble Ltd share price today?

The Blue Pebble Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Pebble Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Pebble Ltd is ₹135.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Pebble Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Pebble Ltd is 36.05 and 5.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Pebble Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Pebble Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Pebble Ltd is ₹186 and ₹390 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Pebble Ltd?

Blue Pebble Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 58.89%, 6 Month at 16.19%, 3 Month at 21.83% and 1 Month at 2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Pebble Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Pebble Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

