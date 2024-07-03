Summary

Blue Pebble Ltd was originally incorporated as Blue Pebble Private Limited on September 08, 2017 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Blue Pebble Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Established in 2017, Blue Pebble specialized in spatial design and offers environmental branding solutions. The Company provide printing and designing services, including theme-based designs, large format printing, vinyl printing, fabric printing, canvas printing, signage manufacturing, and 3D art installation. It deal in sourcing and installation of curios, sculpture and artisanal hand paintings. Through their graphics and signage solutions, Company transform workspace into functional environments that align with clients corporate culture and values. In 2018, the Company diversified to offer large range of custom solutions and services like Signage, Frost Films, clear films, 3D Art, Sculptures, canvas frames, artisanal works. It operate from Mumbai office and expanded network, taking on projects in various regions, including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Utter Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu etc. Over the year, it slowly expanded project capabilities and completed more than 20 projects. It engaged the artisans and artists for custom artwork, utilizing various materials to enhance the overall

