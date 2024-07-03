SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹344
Prev. Close₹332
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.32
Day's High₹344
Day's Low₹332.55
52 Week's High₹390
52 Week's Low₹186
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)135.68
P/E36.05
EPS9.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.88
3.13
1.13
0.75
Net Worth
6.88
3.14
1.14
0.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nalin Gagrani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manoj Bhushan Tivvari
Non Executive Director
Karuna Nalin Gagrani
Independent Director
Madhukar Rama Rao
Independent Director
Amit Mahendra Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupal Samdani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Pebble Ltd
Summary
Blue Pebble Ltd was originally incorporated as Blue Pebble Private Limited on September 08, 2017 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Blue Pebble Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Established in 2017, Blue Pebble specialized in spatial design and offers environmental branding solutions. The Company provide printing and designing services, including theme-based designs, large format printing, vinyl printing, fabric printing, canvas printing, signage manufacturing, and 3D art installation. It deal in sourcing and installation of curios, sculpture and artisanal hand paintings. Through their graphics and signage solutions, Company transform workspace into functional environments that align with clients corporate culture and values. In 2018, the Company diversified to offer large range of custom solutions and services like Signage, Frost Films, clear films, 3D Art, Sculptures, canvas frames, artisanal works. It operate from Mumbai office and expanded network, taking on projects in various regions, including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Utter Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu etc. Over the year, it slowly expanded project capabilities and completed more than 20 projects. It engaged the artisans and artists for custom artwork, utilizing various materials to enhance the overall
The Blue Pebble Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Pebble Ltd is ₹135.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Pebble Ltd is 36.05 and 5.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Pebble Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Pebble Ltd is ₹186 and ₹390 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Pebble Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 58.89%, 6 Month at 16.19%, 3 Month at 21.83% and 1 Month at 2.08%.
