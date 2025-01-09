Blue Pebble Ltd Management Discussions

Global economic overview and outlook:

The worldwide economic activity underwent a widespread slowdown, accompanied by inflation reaching levels not seen in decades. Factors such as the cost-of-living crisis, tighter financial conditions in most regions, Russias invasion of Ukraine, and COVID-19 pandemic all had a profound impact on economic growth. However, there is optimism on the horizon as global economic output is projected to experience a steady increase. This growth will be driven by efforts to stabilize inflation through central bank policies, a resurgence in consumer sentiment, and renewed investor confidence. Advanced economies, including the United States, have seen their employment situations improve significantly since the pandemic, and rising disposable income is expected to bolster growth in the years to come. Additionally, emerging and developing countries are also experiencing growth across various sectors, fuelled by government investments in infrastructure and manufacturing.

Looking ahead, the global economy is anticipated to achieve a growth rate of 2.8% in the calendar year 2023, with expectations that this rate will gradually rise and stabilize at 3.0% in 2024. Emerging markets and developing economies, including India, are leading the way in many instances, with significant growth rate increases expected this year. Indian Economy Overview and Outlook:-

India is poised to be one of the swiftest expanding major economies globally in the upcoming 2024-25 period, contributing a substantial 15% to the worlds growth. This contribution is the second largest, surpassing the combined contributions of the United States and the European Union. The countrys economic growth prospects are expected to benefit from a convergence of factors, including an increase in disposable income, readily available credit, and reduced interest rates as inflation stabilizes. Real Estate Industry:- ? In India, the real estate sector is the second-highest employment generator, after the agriculture sector. ? Real estate sector in India is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. By 2025, it will contribute

13% to the countrys GDP.

? Construction is the third-largest sector in terms of FDI inflow. FDI in the sector (including construction development & activities) stood at US$ 55.50 billion from April 2000-December 2022. ? Indias Global Real Estate Transparency Index ranking improved by three notches from 39 to 36 since the past eight years from 2014 until 2022 on the back of regulatory reforms, better market data and green initiatives, according to property consultant JLL.

COMMERCIAL OFFICE MARKET OVERVIEW:-

Office market has been driven mostly by growth in BPM/IT, BFSI, consulting and manufacturing industries. Moreover, many new companies are planning a foray into Indian market due to huge potential and relaxed FDI norms.

According to a report by Anarock Research, Hyderabad outperformed Bengaluru with the greatest new office supply in FY23, adding nearly 14.94 million square feet of space, or 31% of the total supply in the top seven cities.

? In Q1 of 2023, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Chennai together accounted for two-thirds of quarterly demand. At 27%, flexible workspace was the biggest contributor to demand.

? From January-September 2022, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru were the two biggest office markets, followed by Mumbai.

? In 2021, Bengaluru is expected to record huge deals of >100,000 sq. ft. and form a major portion of projected leasing; and is expected to account for a 20-30% increase in absorption, while the supply is expected to gradually increase 20-30% y-o-y.

? From January-September 2022, the gross leasing volume of India increased by 88%.

HOSPITALITY MARKET TO WITNESS LARGE INCREMENTAL CAPACITY

Scenario:-

? NCR and Mumbai are by far the biggest hospitality markets in India, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

? Besides hotels, the hospitality market comprises of service apartments and convention centres.

Opportunities and Threats:-

Indias rapid economic growth and urbanization create a significant demand for commercial spaces like offices, retail outlets, hotels, and restaurants, driving the need for Quality Environmental Branding Solutions, while the burgeoning startup ecosystem and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) increase the need for modern, ergonomic, and affordable office Solutions. Smart office Solutions with integrated technology solutions is becoming popular in commercial settings, providing an innovative market segment,

While there are lot of opportunities in the industry, it comes with an equal share of threats, our projects are exposed to various implementation and other risks and uncertainties such as time and cost overrun, which may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, Economic uncertainties or slowdowns can reduce investment in commercial infrastructure, directly impacting the demand.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:-

The Company is maintaining an efficient and effective system of Internal Financial Control for facilitating accurate compilation of financial statements. The companys Internal Control system is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with procedures, laws and regulations. The Companys Internal Control system commensurate with the nature of its business and the size of its operations.

The Company is having Internal Audit Department to test the adequacy and effectiveness of Internal Control Systems laid down by the Management and suggests improvement in the systems. Internal Audit Reports are discussed with the Management. During the year, Companys Internal Controls were tested and no reportable weakness in the system was observed. The Audit Committee of the Company reviews and discuss the Internal Audit Reports in their meetings and all the significant audit observation and follow up action thereon are taken care of by the Audit Committee.

Public Listing and Fund Raising:-

? On April 3, 2024, the Company listed its shares on the emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange limited of India.

? Raised Rs. 18,14,40,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crore Fourteen Lakh forty Thousand only) through an initial public offer providing a significant boost to the companys financial resources.

? This move not only provided significant capital Inflow but also increased the companys visibility and creditability in the market.

Analysis:-

The Companys financial performance in 2024 shows a solid foundation with healthy liquidity and a balanced capital structure, while the robust net profit margin shows the companys profitability. The significant change such as the public listing are poised to drive future growth. The infusion of capital from the public listing will support expansion plans and technological upgrades will ultimately help in the enhancement of Printing Facilities, and improve efficiency and scalability.

Future Outlook:

The Company is well-positioned to leverage the growing opportunities in the Indian Commercial Office Spaces Design and Branding. By focusing on innovation, sustainable practices, and expanding its market presence, the Company can enhance its market share and profitability. Continued investment in technology, talent, and customer-centric strategies will be key to sustaining long-term growth and competitive advantage.

Cautionary Statements:-

Statements made in the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws & regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand supply and price conditions in the domestic & overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the government regulations, tax laws & other statutes and other incidental factors.