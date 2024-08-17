iifl-logo-icon 1
Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Share Price

266.45
(0.06%)
Sep 21, 2023|03:58:12 PM

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

264

Prev. Close

266.3

Turnover(Lac.)

267.51

Day's High

271.9

Day's Low

260

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.68

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

626.16

P/E

116.92

EPS

2.29

Divi. Yield

0.37

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Corporate Action

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Pressman Advertising Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pressman Advertising Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 56.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.33

40.24

38.08

34.75

Net Worth

47.03

44.94

42.78

39.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.99

32.68

46.09

50.12

yoy growth (%)

-47.99

-29.09

-8.02

7.29

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.21

-2

-2.6

-2.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.65

6.97

11.05

10.08

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.98

-1.65

-2.73

-3.21

Working capital

3.41

-0.95

0.65

1.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.99

-29.09

-8.02

7.29

Op profit growth

-19.88

-30.73

-8.41

53.97

EBIT growth

9.72

-36.88

9.64

65.76

Net profit growth

6.55

-36.03

21.18

68.54

No Record Found

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ajit Khandelwal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Mor

Chairman & Managing Director

Niren Suchanti

Director

Navin Suchanti

Director

Sujata Suchanti

Independent Director

Kalyan Bose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged

Summary

Pressman Advertising Ltd (Previously known Nucent Estates Ltd) are one of Indias leading independent full service advertising agencies with wide capabilities and a substantial reputation built over more than four decades. The Company provide advertising, design, media planning and buying, market research, digital and public relations services to hundreds of clients from virtually every segment of industry and government. Since its incorporation, the Company was engaged in leasing and hire-purchase and has maintained a steady growth. In 1987, it diversified by setting up a plastics division to manufacture PVC containers. However, with effect from 1 Jan.94, this division has been leased out to an Indo-French joint-enture company, Dubreuil Pressman. With the transfer of the division, the Company had focused only on the financial services sector, both fund- and non-fund-based.The Company was a SEBI registered Category-I Merchant Banker. It applied to SEBI, for commencing portfolio management services and has also sought membership of the OTCEI. It became a Member of the National Stock Exchange for both the Debt and Capital Market Segments. The Company promoted Corporate Management Services & Research, jointly with the Vinod Gupta School of Management under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, to offer services to industry and institutions. It diversified in 2000 by getting into internet technologies and set up Nucent Technolgies, a separate division.
