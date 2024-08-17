Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹264
Prev. Close₹266.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹267.51
Day's High₹271.9
Day's Low₹260
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.68
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)626.16
P/E116.92
EPS2.29
Divi. Yield0.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.33
40.24
38.08
34.75
Net Worth
47.03
44.94
42.78
39.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.99
32.68
46.09
50.12
yoy growth (%)
-47.99
-29.09
-8.02
7.29
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-2
-2.6
-2.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.65
6.97
11.05
10.08
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.98
-1.65
-2.73
-3.21
Working capital
3.41
-0.95
0.65
1.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.99
-29.09
-8.02
7.29
Op profit growth
-19.88
-30.73
-8.41
53.97
EBIT growth
9.72
-36.88
9.64
65.76
Net profit growth
6.55
-36.03
21.18
68.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ajit Khandelwal
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Mor
Chairman & Managing Director
Niren Suchanti
Director
Navin Suchanti
Director
Sujata Suchanti
Independent Director
Kalyan Bose
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged
Summary
Pressman Advertising Ltd (Previously known Nucent Estates Ltd) are one of Indias leading independent full service advertising agencies with wide capabilities and a substantial reputation built over more than four decades. The Company provide advertising, design, media planning and buying, market research, digital and public relations services to hundreds of clients from virtually every segment of industry and government. Since its incorporation, the Company was engaged in leasing and hire-purchase and has maintained a steady growth. In 1987, it diversified by setting up a plastics division to manufacture PVC containers. However, with effect from 1 Jan.94, this division has been leased out to an Indo-French joint-enture company, Dubreuil Pressman. With the transfer of the division, the Company had focused only on the financial services sector, both fund- and non-fund-based.The Company was a SEBI registered Category-I Merchant Banker. It applied to SEBI, for commencing portfolio management services and has also sought membership of the OTCEI. It became a Member of the National Stock Exchange for both the Debt and Capital Market Segments. The Company promoted Corporate Management Services & Research, jointly with the Vinod Gupta School of Management under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, to offer services to industry and institutions. It diversified in 2000 by getting into internet technologies and set up Nucent Technolgies, a separate division.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.