Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Summary

Pressman Advertising Ltd (Previously known Nucent Estates Ltd) are one of Indias leading independent full service advertising agencies with wide capabilities and a substantial reputation built over more than four decades. The Company provide advertising, design, media planning and buying, market research, digital and public relations services to hundreds of clients from virtually every segment of industry and government. Since its incorporation, the Company was engaged in leasing and hire-purchase and has maintained a steady growth. In 1987, it diversified by setting up a plastics division to manufacture PVC containers. However, with effect from 1 Jan.94, this division has been leased out to an Indo-French joint-enture company, Dubreuil Pressman. With the transfer of the division, the Company had focused only on the financial services sector, both fund- and non-fund-based.The Company was a SEBI registered Category-I Merchant Banker. It applied to SEBI, for commencing portfolio management services and has also sought membership of the OTCEI. It became a Member of the National Stock Exchange for both the Debt and Capital Market Segments. The Company promoted Corporate Management Services & Research, jointly with the Vinod Gupta School of Management under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, to offer services to industry and institutions. It diversified in 2000 by getting into internet technologies and set up Nucent Technolgies, a separate division. This division had performed well in 2000-2001. The company had Nucent Share and Stock Broking Limited and Nucent Securities Limited as its subsidiaries. The former one was a Member of Calcutta Stock Exchange and the latter a member of NSE.The Companys name changed to Nucent Estates Limited effective from 29th March, 2006. In March, 2013, the Company amalgamated with Nucent Estates Ltd effective 1st April, 2012.