Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

266.45
(0.06%)
Sep 21, 2023|03:58:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.33

40.24

38.08

34.75

Net Worth

47.03

44.94

42.78

39.45

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.21

0.21

0.57

0

Total Liabilities

47.24

45.15

43.35

39.45

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

43.34

41.61

33.04

27.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.04

0.06

Networking Capital

2.13

1.5

0.98

9.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.39

1.6

3.11

7.73

Debtor Days

66.78

86.32

Other Current Assets

2.36

2.2

2.11

5.84

Sundry Creditors

-0.72

-0.53

-2.6

-2.56

Creditor Days

55.83

28.58

Other Current Liabilities

-1.9

-1.77

-1.64

-1.76

Cash

1.76

2.02

9.23

2.2

Total Assets

47.24

45.15

43.34

39.45

