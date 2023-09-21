Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.33
40.24
38.08
34.75
Net Worth
47.03
44.94
42.78
39.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0.21
0.57
0
Total Liabilities
47.24
45.15
43.35
39.45
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.05
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.34
41.61
33.04
27.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.04
0.06
Networking Capital
2.13
1.5
0.98
9.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.39
1.6
3.11
7.73
Debtor Days
66.78
86.32
Other Current Assets
2.36
2.2
2.11
5.84
Sundry Creditors
-0.72
-0.53
-2.6
-2.56
Creditor Days
55.83
28.58
Other Current Liabilities
-1.9
-1.77
-1.64
-1.76
Cash
1.76
2.02
9.23
2.2
Total Assets
47.24
45.15
43.34
39.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.