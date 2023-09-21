iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

266.45
(0.06%)
Sep 21, 2023|03:58:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.99

32.68

46.09

50.12

yoy growth (%)

-47.99

-29.09

-8.02

7.29

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.21

-2

-2.6

-2.32

As % of sales

7.15

6.12

5.65

4.64

Other costs

-11.45

-25.28

-35.7

-39.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.41

77.37

77.44

78.38

Operating profit

4.32

5.39

7.78

8.5

OPM

25.42

16.5

16.89

16.96

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

3.34

1.58

3.28

1.6

Profit before tax

7.65

6.97

11.05

10.08

Taxes

-1.98

-1.65

-2.73

-3.21

Tax rate

-25.93

-23.73

-24.75

-31.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.67

5.32

8.32

6.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.67

5.32

8.32

6.86

yoy growth (%)

6.55

-36.03

21.18

68.54

NPM

33.36

16.28

18.04

13.69

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.