|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.99
32.68
46.09
50.12
yoy growth (%)
-47.99
-29.09
-8.02
7.29
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-2
-2.6
-2.32
As % of sales
7.15
6.12
5.65
4.64
Other costs
-11.45
-25.28
-35.7
-39.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.41
77.37
77.44
78.38
Operating profit
4.32
5.39
7.78
8.5
OPM
25.42
16.5
16.89
16.96
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
3.34
1.58
3.28
1.6
Profit before tax
7.65
6.97
11.05
10.08
Taxes
-1.98
-1.65
-2.73
-3.21
Tax rate
-25.93
-23.73
-24.75
-31.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.67
5.32
8.32
6.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.67
5.32
8.32
6.86
yoy growth (%)
6.55
-36.03
21.18
68.54
NPM
33.36
16.28
18.04
13.69
