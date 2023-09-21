iifl-logo-icon 1
Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged

Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.65

6.97

11.05

10.08

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.98

-1.65

-2.73

-3.21

Working capital

3.41

-0.95

0.65

1.31

Other operating items

Operating

9.07

4.35

8.96

8.15

Capital expenditure

0

-4.39

0.01

-0.25

Free cash flow

9.07

-0.03

8.98

7.9

Equity raised

67.15

60.25

53.63

43.2

Investing

5.14

0.68

2.28

10.08

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

3.28

3.05

Net in cash

81.37

60.9

68.18

64.24

QUICKLINKS FOR Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged

