Pressman Advertising Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.65
6.97
11.05
10.08
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.98
-1.65
-2.73
-3.21
Working capital
3.41
-0.95
0.65
1.31
Other operating items
Operating
9.07
4.35
8.96
8.15
Capital expenditure
0
-4.39
0.01
-0.25
Free cash flow
9.07
-0.03
8.98
7.9
Equity raised
67.15
60.25
53.63
43.2
Investing
5.14
0.68
2.28
10.08
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
3.28
3.05
Net in cash
81.37
60.9
68.18
64.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.