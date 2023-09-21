To The Members of Pressman Advertising Limited

Report on Audit of financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pressman Advertising Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015,as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note no. 38 of the Financial Results in respect of the status of Scheme of Arrangement between Pressman Advertising Ltd (Pressman) and Signpost India Ltd (Signpost). The Equity Shareholders of Pressman at the meeting convened on 25 May, 2023 as per order of Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Pressman and Signpost. Pressman will now file a petition with Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench for necessary orders. Signpost has filed a petition with the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench and the hearing has been fixed for 15th June, 2023. On receipt of the orders from Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench and Honble NCLT, Kolkata bench, Pressman and

Signpost will take necessary steps to comply with the orders. Further, subject to such statutory and other approvals required, the merger will become effective.

Upon the coming into effect of the Scheme of arrangement, Pressman Advertising Limited shall stand dissolved.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Revenue Our audit procedures included: Revenue from sale of services is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the revenue can be reliably measured, regardless of when the payment is being made. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable. • Assessment of the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements general and key application controls which govern revenue recognition, interfaces between different systems to assess the completeness of the revenue entries being recorded in the general ledger accounting system. • Inspection, on a sample basis, key customer contracts to identify terms and conditions relating to services rendered and rebates and assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. • Performing cut-off testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date by comparing with relevant underlying documentation to assess whether the revenue was recognized in the correct period

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fairview ofthefinancial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 ofthe Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detecta material misstatementwhen itexists. Misstatements

can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Ifwe conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including othercomprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) ofthe Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations having impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 26 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1,2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2023.

For Mookherjee Biswas & Pathak Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No 301138E) Sudersan Mukherjee Partner Kolkata Membership No.059159 May 30, 2023 UDIN: 23059159BGXHQL1329

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph no.1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) ofthe Order is not applicable.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no immovable property is held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. The Company does not have any right- of-use assets and intangible assets.

(e ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any other investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except in the form of investment in mutual funds, corporate bonds of LIC and equity share of a company as disclosed in Note no 4A & 4b of the financial statements. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security. The Company has provided advances to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, which are not in the nature of loan.

(a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security. The Company has provided advances to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties in the ordinary course of business, which are not in the nature of loan. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Investments made by the Company in mutual funds, corporate bonds and equity shares of Companies (Disclosed in Note no 4A & 4B) are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not made any other investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence are not commented upon.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1)ofthe Act, forany of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other material

statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. During the yearthe company did not have any due towards excise duty and custom duty. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Goods and Services Tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Value Added Tax which have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43of1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) Since the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies, raising of funds to meet any obligations towards them does not arise. Hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies and has not raised any loan from such entities during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) ofsection 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations received, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. The provisions of clause 3(xii) are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

The Equity Shareholders of Pressman at the meeting convened on 25th May, 2023 as per the order of Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Pressman and Signpost. Pressman will now file a petition with Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench for necessary orders. Signpost has filed a petition with Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench and the hearing has been fixed for 15th June, 2023. On receipt of the orders from Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench and Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench, Pressman and Signpost will take necessary steps to comply with the orders. Further, subject to such statutory and other approvals required, the merger will become effective from the appointed date 1st April, 2022.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one yearfrom the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent funds towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects on CSR. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

For Mookherjee Biswas & Pathak Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No 301138E) Sudersan Mukherjee Partner Kolkata Membership No.059159 May 30, 2023 UDIN: 23059159BGXHQL1329

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pressman Advertising Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 20l 3, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Ouraudit of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control overfinancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation offinancial statements forexternal purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements .

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control overfinancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control overfinancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.