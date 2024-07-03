SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹175.4
Prev. Close₹175.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹66.67
Day's High₹178.95
Day's Low₹171.95
52 Week's High₹454.9
52 Week's Low₹139.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)237.42
P/E63.11
EPS2.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.42
12.62
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.27
3.58
2.46
1.64
Net Worth
64.69
16.2
7.55
6.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.95
1.86
1.96
5.24
yoy growth (%)
58.2
-4.73
-62.6
1.36
Raw materials
-1.96
-0.87
-1.47
-3.25
As % of sales
66.57
47.07
75.48
62.07
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.69
-0.81
-0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.76
-0.72
-1.09
0.37
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.03
Tax paid
0.16
0.43
-0.03
-0.11
Working capital
-0.18
0.22
-2.34
3.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.2
-4.73
-62.6
1.36
Op profit growth
9.6
-59.29
-370.56
-13.18
EBIT growth
-4.83
-40.56
-278.21
24.46
Net profit growth
105.3
-74.2
-540.89
49.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
33.9
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
33.9
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ritesh Vinay Patel
Independent Director
Kashyap Hsamukhlal Shah
Independent Director
Nivedita Dinkar
Executive Director & CEO
Vinay Rajnikant Patel
Director
Mayuri Vinay Patel
Reports by Felix Industries Ltd
Summary
Felix Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Felix Industries Private Limited on September 18, 2012. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Felix Industries Limited (FIL) on April 24, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Ritesh Vinay Patel & Mr. Sagar Samir Shah with an aim of running a Waste-Water and E-waste recycling business started these divisions as a part of business growth.Felix Industries is an Environmental Conservation Company with a fundamental vision of Recycle-Reuse-Recover-Reduce. The company is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and spear headed by Mr. Ritesh Viany Patel, a Chemical Engineer with an experience of close to six years and Mr. Sagar Samir Shah who holds Masters Qualification in Environmental Biotechnology and Sustainable Waste Management with an experience of three years. With a journey of over five years the company has forayed into different business segments i.e. Water and Waste Water Recycling, Industrial Piping, Nano Products (Membrane Technologies) and E-waste Recycling.The company through its Water and Waste Water Recycling division has been engaged into designing, engineering, procurement and construction of effluent recycling and reuse plants.The Company through its water treatment division provides its services to industries such as steel, chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic, paper & pulp, leather, automotive, textile & dyes, food and dairy
The Felix Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Felix Industries Ltd is ₹237.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Felix Industries Ltd is 63.11 and 4.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Felix Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Felix Industries Ltd is ₹139.75 and ₹454.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Felix Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.02%, 3 Years at 83.27%, 1 Year at -38.28%, 6 Month at -42.91%, 3 Month at -39.58% and 1 Month at 1.30%.
