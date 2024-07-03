Summary

Felix Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Felix Industries Private Limited on September 18, 2012. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Felix Industries Limited (FIL) on April 24, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Ritesh Vinay Patel & Mr. Sagar Samir Shah with an aim of running a Waste-Water and E-waste recycling business started these divisions as a part of business growth.Felix Industries is an Environmental Conservation Company with a fundamental vision of Recycle-Reuse-Recover-Reduce. The company is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and spear headed by Mr. Ritesh Viany Patel, a Chemical Engineer with an experience of close to six years and Mr. Sagar Samir Shah who holds Masters Qualification in Environmental Biotechnology and Sustainable Waste Management with an experience of three years. With a journey of over five years the company has forayed into different business segments i.e. Water and Waste Water Recycling, Industrial Piping, Nano Products (Membrane Technologies) and E-waste Recycling.The company through its Water and Waste Water Recycling division has been engaged into designing, engineering, procurement and construction of effluent recycling and reuse plants.The Company through its water treatment division provides its services to industries such as steel, chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic, paper & pulp, leather, automotive, textile & dyes, food and dairy

