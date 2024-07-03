iifl-logo-icon 1
Felix Industries Ltd Share Price

175.45
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open175.4
  • Day's High178.95
  • 52 Wk High454.9
  • Prev. Close175.45
  • Day's Low171.95
  • 52 Wk Low 139.75
  • Turnover (lac)66.67
  • P/E63.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)237.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Felix Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

175.4

Prev. Close

175.45

Turnover(Lac.)

66.67

Day's High

178.95

Day's Low

171.95

52 Week's High

454.9

52 Week's Low

139.75

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

237.42

P/E

63.11

EPS

2.78

Divi. Yield

0

Felix Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Felix Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Felix Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.84%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 47.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Felix Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.42

12.62

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.27

3.58

2.46

1.64

Net Worth

64.69

16.2

7.55

6.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.95

1.86

1.96

5.24

yoy growth (%)

58.2

-4.73

-62.6

1.36

Raw materials

-1.96

-0.87

-1.47

-3.25

As % of sales

66.57

47.07

75.48

62.07

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.69

-0.81

-0.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.76

-0.72

-1.09

0.37

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.1

-0.03

Tax paid

0.16

0.43

-0.03

-0.11

Working capital

-0.18

0.22

-2.34

3.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.2

-4.73

-62.6

1.36

Op profit growth

9.6

-59.29

-370.56

-13.18

EBIT growth

-4.83

-40.56

-278.21

24.46

Net profit growth

105.3

-74.2

-540.89

49.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

33.9

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

33.9

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.88

Felix Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Felix Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ritesh Vinay Patel

Independent Director

Kashyap Hsamukhlal Shah

Independent Director

Nivedita Dinkar

Executive Director & CEO

Vinay Rajnikant Patel

Director

Mayuri Vinay Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Felix Industries Ltd

Summary

Felix Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Felix Industries Private Limited on September 18, 2012. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Felix Industries Limited (FIL) on April 24, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Ritesh Vinay Patel & Mr. Sagar Samir Shah with an aim of running a Waste-Water and E-waste recycling business started these divisions as a part of business growth.Felix Industries is an Environmental Conservation Company with a fundamental vision of Recycle-Reuse-Recover-Reduce. The company is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and spear headed by Mr. Ritesh Viany Patel, a Chemical Engineer with an experience of close to six years and Mr. Sagar Samir Shah who holds Masters Qualification in Environmental Biotechnology and Sustainable Waste Management with an experience of three years. With a journey of over five years the company has forayed into different business segments i.e. Water and Waste Water Recycling, Industrial Piping, Nano Products (Membrane Technologies) and E-waste Recycling.The company through its Water and Waste Water Recycling division has been engaged into designing, engineering, procurement and construction of effluent recycling and reuse plants.The Company through its water treatment division provides its services to industries such as steel, chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic, paper & pulp, leather, automotive, textile & dyes, food and dairy
Company FAQs

What is the Felix Industries Ltd share price today?

The Felix Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Felix Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Felix Industries Ltd is ₹237.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Felix Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Felix Industries Ltd is 63.11 and 4.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Felix Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Felix Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Felix Industries Ltd is ₹139.75 and ₹454.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Felix Industries Ltd?

Felix Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.02%, 3 Years at 83.27%, 1 Year at -38.28%, 6 Month at -42.91%, 3 Month at -39.58% and 1 Month at 1.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Felix Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Felix Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.85 %
Institutions - 1.43 %
Public - 47.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Felix Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

