Felix Industries Ltd Summary

Felix Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Felix Industries Private Limited on September 18, 2012. The Company got converted in to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Felix Industries Limited (FIL) on April 24, 2017. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Ritesh Vinay Patel & Mr. Sagar Samir Shah with an aim of running a Waste-Water and E-waste recycling business started these divisions as a part of business growth.Felix Industries is an Environmental Conservation Company with a fundamental vision of Recycle-Reuse-Recover-Reduce. The company is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and spear headed by Mr. Ritesh Viany Patel, a Chemical Engineer with an experience of close to six years and Mr. Sagar Samir Shah who holds Masters Qualification in Environmental Biotechnology and Sustainable Waste Management with an experience of three years. With a journey of over five years the company has forayed into different business segments i.e. Water and Waste Water Recycling, Industrial Piping, Nano Products (Membrane Technologies) and E-waste Recycling.The company through its Water and Waste Water Recycling division has been engaged into designing, engineering, procurement and construction of effluent recycling and reuse plants.The Company through its water treatment division provides its services to industries such as steel, chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic, paper & pulp, leather, automotive, textile & dyes, food and dairy etc. The Company also provides complete water and waste water solutions using Membrane Separation Technology including pretreatment and post-treatment.The Company during FY 2012, was appointed as an authorized distributor and marketing associate of Astral Poly Technik Ltd for its industrial piping sales. Further during same year it entered into a tie-up with an MNC name known as The Aliaxis Group to market and distributes their Thermoplastic products with the exclusivity of distributing the products in entire state of Gujarat. Through this division, it provides a range of thermo-plastic pipes, fittings & valves and also provides end-to-end service right from selection of pipes to design, supply and installation.Felix entered into a Technical Collaboration with GEA Engineering & Environment Consultants Inc., a New York based water treatment company which has required expertise in designing systems using Membrane and have been operating with a global presence. It is a multi disciplined international water and waste water firm specializing in the planning, designing and construction of industrial water and wastewater facilities including water treatment plants, as well as water reclamation and desalination systems using Membrane Technologies using reverse osmosis. Felix is a government approved e-waste recycling company with a processing capacity of 6000 MT per year and it also has one of the largest recycling capacities in India. The E-Waste collected from pan India is processed at the companys plant located at Electronic Estate, Gandhinagar where activities like e-waste collection, storage, dismantling and segregation takes place. The purpose behind starting this division was to take care of the growing menace of electric and electronic waste and will help reduce their environmental effects.The Company formed wholly owned subsidiary in Muscat, Oman in 2022-23. The Company came out with a Public Issue in November, 2017 consisting of 13,68,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.78 Crores.