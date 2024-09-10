Considered and decided to schedule 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the shareholdersof Felix Industries Limited ( The Company ) to be held on Monday,September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/09/2024) Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)