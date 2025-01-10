iifl-logo-icon 1
Felix Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

175
(-1.13%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.42

12.62

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.27

3.58

2.46

1.64

Net Worth

64.69

16.2

7.55

6.73

Minority Interest

Debt

2.69

4.44

4.09

3.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.3

0.17

0.48

0

Total Liabilities

67.68

20.81

12.12

10.02

Fixed Assets

5.83

5.34

4.74

4.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.97

0.53

0.12

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.57

0.57

Networking Capital

51.73

14.86

6.63

5.23

Inventories

9.96

4.83

2.91

2

Inventory Days

247.07

Sundry Debtors

13.48

5.78

5.47

3.96

Debtor Days

489.2

Other Current Assets

33.93

7.75

1.98

0.83

Sundry Creditors

-2.68

-1.88

-2.87

-0.81

Creditor Days

100.06

Other Current Liabilities

-2.96

-1.62

-0.86

-0.75

Cash

4.16

0.07

0.07

0.11

Total Assets

67.69

20.8

12.13

10.02

