Felix Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.42
12.62
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.27
3.58
2.46
1.64
Net Worth
64.69
16.2
7.55
6.73
Minority Interest
Debt
2.69
4.44
4.09
3.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.17
0.48
0
Total Liabilities
67.68
20.81
12.12
10.02
Fixed Assets
5.83
5.34
4.74
4.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.97
0.53
0.12
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.57
0.57
Networking Capital
51.73
14.86
6.63
5.23
Inventories
9.96
4.83
2.91
2
Inventory Days
247.07
Sundry Debtors
13.48
5.78
5.47
3.96
Debtor Days
489.2
Other Current Assets
33.93
7.75
1.98
0.83
Sundry Creditors
-2.68
-1.88
-2.87
-0.81
Creditor Days
100.06
Other Current Liabilities
-2.96
-1.62
-0.86
-0.75
Cash
4.16
0.07
0.07
0.11
Total Assets
67.69
20.8
12.13
10.02
