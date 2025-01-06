Felix Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.76
-0.72
-1.09
0.37
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.03
Tax paid
0.16
0.43
-0.03
-0.11
Working capital
-0.18
0.22
-2.34
3.52
Other operating items
Operating
-0.92
-0.21
-3.57
3.74
Capital expenditure
0.91
-0.02
1.73
0.72
Free cash flow
-0.01
-0.24
-1.84
4.46
Equity raised
4.52
5.17
7.59
5.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.1
0.89
0.62
-0.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.61
5.81
6.36
9.04
No Record Found
