Felix Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

176.5
(0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Felix Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.76

-0.72

-1.09

0.37

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.1

-0.03

Tax paid

0.16

0.43

-0.03

-0.11

Working capital

-0.18

0.22

-2.34

3.52

Other operating items

Operating

-0.92

-0.21

-3.57

3.74

Capital expenditure

0.91

-0.02

1.73

0.72

Free cash flow

-0.01

-0.24

-1.84

4.46

Equity raised

4.52

5.17

7.59

5.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.1

0.89

0.62

-0.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.61

5.81

6.36

9.04

