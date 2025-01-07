iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Felix Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

179
(1.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Felix Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.95

1.86

1.96

5.24

yoy growth (%)

58.2

-4.73

-62.6

1.36

Raw materials

-1.96

-0.87

-1.47

-3.25

As % of sales

66.57

47.07

75.48

62.07

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.69

-0.81

-0.88

As % of sales

23.53

37.43

41.81

16.88

Other costs

-0.76

-0.71

-0.71

-0.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.77

38.42

36.38

13.62

Operating profit

-0.46

-0.42

-1.05

0.38

OPM

-15.89

-22.93

-53.68

7.41

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.1

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.15

-0.13

-0.16

Other income

0.06

0

0.18

0.18

Profit before tax

-0.76

-0.72

-1.09

0.37

Taxes

0.16

0.43

-0.03

-0.11

Tax rate

-22.03

-59.96

2.94

-31.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.59

-0.29

-1.13

0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.59

-0.29

-1.13

0.25

yoy growth (%)

105.3

-74.2

-540.89

49.07

NPM

-20.26

-15.61

-57.67

4.89

Felix Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Felix Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.