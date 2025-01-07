Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.95
1.86
1.96
5.24
yoy growth (%)
58.2
-4.73
-62.6
1.36
Raw materials
-1.96
-0.87
-1.47
-3.25
As % of sales
66.57
47.07
75.48
62.07
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.69
-0.81
-0.88
As % of sales
23.53
37.43
41.81
16.88
Other costs
-0.76
-0.71
-0.71
-0.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.77
38.42
36.38
13.62
Operating profit
-0.46
-0.42
-1.05
0.38
OPM
-15.89
-22.93
-53.68
7.41
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.15
-0.13
-0.16
Other income
0.06
0
0.18
0.18
Profit before tax
-0.76
-0.72
-1.09
0.37
Taxes
0.16
0.43
-0.03
-0.11
Tax rate
-22.03
-59.96
2.94
-31.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.59
-0.29
-1.13
0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.59
-0.29
-1.13
0.25
yoy growth (%)
105.3
-74.2
-540.89
49.07
NPM
-20.26
-15.61
-57.67
4.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.