Felix Industries Ltd Board Meeting

165.2
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Felix Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for Consideration and approval of the the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results (the Results ) of the company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202427 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202416 May 2024
Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 16, 2024 and Considered and decided to incorporate a subsidiary company viz. M/s. EnovationAquaprocess Private Limited and make investment of 85,000 equity shares havingface value of Rs. 10/- each comprising 85% stake of the proposed Company.
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 28, 2024.
Board Meeting15 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 15, 2024.1. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Kashyap Hasmukhlal Shah (DIN:00169746) from the post of Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f 15th February, 2024.2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Niren Atinbhai Desai (DIN: 10192300) as an additional director under the category of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Companyw.e.f 15th February, 2024 subject to necessary approvals.3. Considered and approve the shifting of registered office of the company within the city limits from 208, Devs hruti Commercial Complex, Opp. HCG Hospital, Mithakhali, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380006 to Plot No. 123, Devraj Industrial Park, Piplaj Pirana Road, Piplaj, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-382405.4. Considered and approved reconstitution of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee after resignation of Mr. Kashyap Hasmukhlal Shah and appointment of Mr. Niren Atinbhai Desai.
Board Meeting24 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Felix Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024.

Felix Industries: Related News

No Record Found

