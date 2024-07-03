iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotyark Industries Ltd Share Price

882
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open906.85
  • Day's High910
  • 52 Wk High1,582
  • Prev. Close906.85
  • Day's Low870
  • 52 Wk Low 818.5
  • Turnover (lac)194.92
  • P/E41.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value140.27
  • EPS22.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)906.62
  • Div. Yield0.83
No Records Found

Kotyark Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

906.85

Prev. Close

906.85

Turnover(Lac.)

194.92

Day's High

910

Day's Low

870

52 Week's High

1,582

52 Week's Low

818.5

Book Value

140.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

906.62

P/E

41.02

EPS

22.11

Divi. Yield

0.83

Kotyark Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.5

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kotyark Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kotyark Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.65%

Non-Promoter- 1.49%

Institutions: 1.49%

Non-Institutions: 30.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kotyark Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.28

9.64

8.27

0.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

133.9

67.09

18.36

2.22

Net Worth

144.18

76.73

26.63

3.18

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

270.99

130.99

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

270.99

130.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.01

Kotyark Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kotyark Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah

Whole-time Director

Dhruti Mihir Shah

Director

Bhaviniben Gaurang Shah

Independent Director

Akshay Jayrajbhai Shah

Independent Director

Harsh Mukeshbhai Parikh

Company Secretary

Nikita Boonlia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kotyark Industries Ltd

Summary

Kotyark Industries Limited was originally incorporated on December 30, 2016 as Kotyark Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and the name was changed from Kotyark Industries Private Limited to Kotyark Industries Limited on July 24, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 05, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah from year 2018 who has been instrumental in growth of business and actively advise clients on finance, corporate strategy and planning of the Company. The Company has manufacturing plant at Swaroopgunj, in Sirohi District of Rajasthan, for manufacturing of bio fuels.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Bio Fuel which is an alternative source of energy and has the ability to replace and a good substitutes of traditional fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, etc. The Company is serving towards renewable green energy and sustainable development of renewable natural resources (Biofuels) through the adoption of environmentally friendly technology that favors the net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for use in a vehicle for public and private transport as well as various equipment and Gen Sets. The Company has a well-diversified customer base including Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, bulk buyers being Transport Contractor, Minin
Company FAQs

What is the Kotyark Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kotyark Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd is ₹906.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kotyark Industries Ltd is 41.02 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kotyark Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kotyark Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kotyark Industries Ltd is ₹818.5 and ₹1582 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kotyark Industries Ltd?

Kotyark Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.66%, 3 Years at 73.21%, 1 Year at -6.97%, 6 Month at -6.56%, 3 Month at 3.45% and 1 Month at -12.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kotyark Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kotyark Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.65 %
Institutions - 1.50 %
Public - 30.85 %

