Summary

Kotyark Industries Limited was originally incorporated on December 30, 2016 as Kotyark Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and the name was changed from Kotyark Industries Private Limited to Kotyark Industries Limited on July 24, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 05, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah from year 2018 who has been instrumental in growth of business and actively advise clients on finance, corporate strategy and planning of the Company. The Company has manufacturing plant at Swaroopgunj, in Sirohi District of Rajasthan, for manufacturing of bio fuels.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Bio Fuel which is an alternative source of energy and has the ability to replace and a good substitutes of traditional fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, etc. The Company is serving towards renewable green energy and sustainable development of renewable natural resources (Biofuels) through the adoption of environmentally friendly technology that favors the net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for use in a vehicle for public and private transport as well as various equipment and Gen Sets. The Company has a well-diversified customer base including Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, bulk buyers being Transport Contractor, Minin

Read More