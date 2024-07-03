SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹906.85
Prev. Close₹906.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹194.92
Day's High₹910
Day's Low₹870
52 Week's High₹1,582
52 Week's Low₹818.5
Book Value₹140.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)906.62
P/E41.02
EPS22.11
Divi. Yield0.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.28
9.64
8.27
0.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
133.9
67.09
18.36
2.22
Net Worth
144.18
76.73
26.63
3.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
270.99
130.99
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
270.99
130.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah
Whole-time Director
Dhruti Mihir Shah
Director
Bhaviniben Gaurang Shah
Independent Director
Akshay Jayrajbhai Shah
Independent Director
Harsh Mukeshbhai Parikh
Company Secretary
Nikita Boonlia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kotyark Industries Ltd
Summary
Kotyark Industries Limited was originally incorporated on December 30, 2016 as Kotyark Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and the name was changed from Kotyark Industries Private Limited to Kotyark Industries Limited on July 24, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 05, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah from year 2018 who has been instrumental in growth of business and actively advise clients on finance, corporate strategy and planning of the Company. The Company has manufacturing plant at Swaroopgunj, in Sirohi District of Rajasthan, for manufacturing of bio fuels.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Bio Fuel which is an alternative source of energy and has the ability to replace and a good substitutes of traditional fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, etc. The Company is serving towards renewable green energy and sustainable development of renewable natural resources (Biofuels) through the adoption of environmentally friendly technology that favors the net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for use in a vehicle for public and private transport as well as various equipment and Gen Sets. The Company has a well-diversified customer base including Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, bulk buyers being Transport Contractor, Minin
Read More
The Kotyark Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd is ₹906.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kotyark Industries Ltd is 41.02 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kotyark Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kotyark Industries Ltd is ₹818.5 and ₹1582 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kotyark Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.66%, 3 Years at 73.21%, 1 Year at -6.97%, 6 Month at -6.56%, 3 Month at 3.45% and 1 Month at -12.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.