Kotyark Industries Ltd Dividend

815.25
(-2.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:49:51 AM

Kotyark Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Oct 202414 Nov 202415 Nov 20247.575Interim
The Board of Directors have recommended and approved an Interim Dividend of 75% of Face value i.e. Rs. 07.50 (Rupees Seven and Fifty Paisa only) per Equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each.
Dividend17 May 202420 Sep 202420 Sep 20247.575Final
Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 7.50 per equity share. Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.09.2024)

Kotyark Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

