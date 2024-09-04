|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|7.5
|75
|Interim
|The Board of Directors have recommended and approved an Interim Dividend of 75% of Face value i.e. Rs. 07.50 (Rupees Seven and Fifty Paisa only) per Equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each.
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|7.5
|75
|Final
|Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 7.50 per equity share. Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.09.2024)
