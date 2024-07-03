Kotyark Industries Ltd Summary

Kotyark Industries Limited was originally incorporated on December 30, 2016 as Kotyark Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and the name was changed from Kotyark Industries Private Limited to Kotyark Industries Limited on July 24, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 05, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah from year 2018 who has been instrumental in growth of business and actively advise clients on finance, corporate strategy and planning of the Company. The Company has manufacturing plant at Swaroopgunj, in Sirohi District of Rajasthan, for manufacturing of bio fuels.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Bio Fuel which is an alternative source of energy and has the ability to replace and a good substitutes of traditional fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, etc. The Company is serving towards renewable green energy and sustainable development of renewable natural resources (Biofuels) through the adoption of environmentally friendly technology that favors the net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for use in a vehicle for public and private transport as well as various equipment and Gen Sets. The Company has a well-diversified customer base including Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, bulk buyers being Transport Contractor, Mining Companies etc.The Company commenced manufacturing of different variants of biofuels in May, 2019. The Company from its incorporation till May, 2019 was into the business of wholesale trading in BioFuels where the Company Purchase BioFuel from Group Company and other parties and sale to customers of the Company. Later in 2019, Company succeeded in setting-up its manufacturing unit at Sirohi District, Rajasthan, It transformed the business by shifting from a pure biodiesel trading Company thus making diversification in products and increasing the business scale. The Company became first and only listed pure play biodiesel manufacturing Company in India, through its IPO on NSE Emerge, It raised funds of Rs 11.26 Crore through IPO by issuing 22,08,000 Equity Shares in October, 2021. The Company incorporated KOTYARK AGRO PRIVATE LIMITED as a wholly owned Subsidiary Company on July 7, 2022.The Company commissioned a 4 MT per day Glycerin Processing Plant in January, 2023. In 2023-24, following the NCLT order dated 12.12.2023, Yamuna Bio Energy Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme became effective on December 26, 2023. Further, Board of Directors of the Company has on March 02, 2024, issued and allotted 9,09,216 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, of face value 10 each, to eligible shareholders of Yamuna Bio Energy Private Limited, in share exchange ratio of 14:100 (i.e. 14 equity shares of the Company against every 100 shares of Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd.) as provided in the Scheme of Amalgamation.Semani Industries Limited, was incorporated on January 30, 2024, as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.