|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 7.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2024
|28 Jan 2024
|Kotyark Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 28, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.