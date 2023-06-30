To the Members of Kotyark Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Kotyark Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, Standalone the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Standalone state of a_airs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Standalone profit, its Standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under

Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit Accounting of Amalgamation of Yamuna Bio Energy Private Limited (YBPL) with the Company We have performed following audit procedures: The Company has received an order dated December 12, 2023, from Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad (NCLT) approving the scheme of amalgamation of YBPL with the Company (the scheme) having appointed date as April 1, 2022. The order has become effective on December 26, 2023 on filing of Form INC – 28 with Registrar of Companies. - Understood from the management, as-sessed, and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys Key Controls over the accounting of Amalgamation. - Obtained and understood the accounting treatment prescribed in Scheme of Amal-gamation and assessed whether the same is in line with Accounting Standard 14 – Amal-gamation. The Company has accounted for the amalgamation using the pooling of interest method in accordance with AS 14 – Amalgamation as per the approved scheme. - Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the Consolidated Financial Statements. The carrying value of the assets and liabilities of the YBPL as of April 1, 2022, (being the beginning of the previous period presented) as appearing in their books of accounts before the amalgamation have been incorporated in the books of the Company with merger adjustments as applicable. - Tested the managements computation of determining the amount determined to be recorded in the Reserve & Surplus. The Company has allotted 9,09,216 fully paid-up equity shares to the eligible shareholders of the YBPL in accordance with the scheme in consideration of Amalgamation and di_erence is adjusted in balance of reserves & surplus. Amalgamation being a significant event in the year and involvement of complex accounting treatment, the aforesaid amalgamation treatment in the Consolidated Financial Statements has been considered to be a Key Audit Matter. Refer Note 48 of Consolidated Financial Statement.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including Annexures to the Directors Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation having material e_ect on its financial position as at March 31, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 4.7 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 106041W/W100136

(J. D. Shah) Partner Mem. No.100116 UDIN: 24100116BKDFFL1833

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 17, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

[Annexure referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report on Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 to the members Kotyark Industries Limited]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE _I_ OF SUB_SECTION _ OF SECTION __ OF THE COMPANIES ACT, __ _ _"THE ACT"_

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kotyark Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and e_icient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANINGOFINTERNALFINANCIALCONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material e_ect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or impropermanagementoverrideofcontrols,materialmisstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 106041W/W100136

(J. D. Shah) Partner Mem. No.100116 UDIN: 24100116BKDFFL1833

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 17, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

[Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report on Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 to the members of Kotyark Industries Limited]

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property,

Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds, of immovable properties which are freehold, is held in the name of the Company. Further, based on the examination of the lease agreement in respect of immovable property where the Company is the lessee, we report that lease deed is duly executed in favour of the Company and such immovable property has been disclosed in the Standalone financial statement as Leasehold Land under the Property, Plant & Equipment. we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

Relevant line item in the Balance Sheet Description of item of property Gross Carrying Value as at 31/03/2024 Description of Property Property held since which date Title deeds held in the name of Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Property, Plant and Equipment Free-hold land Building 4.92 31.04 Survey No.551/P2 at Village Isharwada, Tarapur, Dist. Anand December 11, 2008 Mr. Gaurang Ramesh chandra Shah (Prop. of Yamuna Industries) The firm viz., Yamuna Industries was converted to Yamuna Bio Energy Private Limited which was subsequently amalgamated with the Company. Property, Plant and Equipment Free-hold land Building 347.23 136.85 Survey No.69d at Village Petlad, Dist. Anand December 11, 2008 Mr. Gaurang Ramesh chandra Shah (Prop. of Yamuna Industries) The firm viz., Yamuna Industries was converted to Yamuna Bio Energy Private Limited which was subsequently amalgamated with the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 500 lakhs, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns filed by the Company with respect to long term and short term borrowings as stated in note no. 6 & 9 of the accompanied standalone financial statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, except for the following:

Stock Statement as at Particulars of Securities provided Amount as per books of Account Amount as reported in the Quarter end Statement Amount of Di_erence (Excess) / Short reported 30-Jun-23 Stock (Including WIP) 4,674.38 4,507.36 167.02 Book Debts (Less than 90 days) 1,977.17 1,456.21 520.96 30-Sep-23 Stock (Including WIP) 4,889.68 4,946.83 (57.15) Book Debts (Less than 90 days) 3,126.19 1,587.34 1,538.85 31-Dec-23 Stock (Including WIP) 6,276.57 6,411.20 (134.63) Book Debts (Less than 90 days) 2,465.49 1,534.35 931.14 31-Mar-24 Stock (Including WIP) 8,399.67 7,217.47 1,182.21 Book Debts (Less than 90 days) 3,245.43 4,116.53 (871.10)

Reasons for Di_erence

• In Inventory: The information was submitted before finalisation of accounts and there was change in the valuation of inventory during finalisation of accounts.

• In Trade Receivable: The information was submitted before finalisation of accounts and there was change in the book debts due to knocking o_ of amount payable against amount receivable pertaining to same parties during finalisation of accounts.

iii. (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The investments made during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans are covered under the provisions of Sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv)(a) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the product/services rendered by the Company.

vii. (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and

Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company doesnt have investment in associate or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company doesnt have investment in associate or joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public o_er or further public o_er (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi

Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the

Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit report issued to the Company during the year and covering the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 106041W/W100136

(J. D. Shah) Partner Mem. No.100116 UDIN: 24100116BKDFFL1833