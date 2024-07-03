Summary

Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited was originally incorporated as Nagpur Waste Handling Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated June 02, 2011 at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Urban Enviro Waste Management Private Limited dated March 30, 2022. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Company, and the name of Company was changed to Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in Indian MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) management service industry which includes solid waste collection, transportation, segregation of waste and processing and disposal services across the cities in Western India, primarily catering to Indian local municipalities. Its Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally focusing on distinct geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, disposal services. The Company carry on the business of providing manpower like staff, workers, labors skilled/unskilled required by various industries and organizations. It primarily undertake: (i) MSW projects which involve door to door collection of MSW from households, slums, commercial establishments and other bulk-waste generators through primary collection vehicles like compactors, dumper placers and tippers and transportation of these materials, to the processing facility, transfer station or a disposal site.; (ii) MSW processing projects which

