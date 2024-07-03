Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹667
Prev. Close₹680.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹280.16
Day's High₹693.65
Day's Low₹666.45
52 Week's High₹695.15
52 Week's Low₹265.45
Book Value₹49.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)294.44
P/E41.88
EPS16.24
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.33
3.41
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.3
2.18
3.42
1.87
Net Worth
21.63
5.59
3.43
1.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kamlesh Sharma
Non Executive Director
Yogesh Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sheela Suresh Sharma
Non Executive Director
Govind Maherwal
Whole-time Director
Suresh Sharma
Executive Director
Vikas Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shraddha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd
Summary
Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited was originally incorporated as Nagpur Waste Handling Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated June 02, 2011 at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Urban Enviro Waste Management Private Limited dated March 30, 2022. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Company, and the name of Company was changed to Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in Indian MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) management service industry which includes solid waste collection, transportation, segregation of waste and processing and disposal services across the cities in Western India, primarily catering to Indian local municipalities. Its Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally focusing on distinct geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, disposal services. The Company carry on the business of providing manpower like staff, workers, labors skilled/unskilled required by various industries and organizations. It primarily undertake: (i) MSW projects which involve door to door collection of MSW from households, slums, commercial establishments and other bulk-waste generators through primary collection vehicles like compactors, dumper placers and tippers and transportation of these materials, to the processing facility, transfer station or a disposal site.; (ii) MSW processing projects which
Read More
The Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹680 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is ₹294.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is 41.88 and 13.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is ₹265.45 and ₹695.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 70.03%, 6 Month at 102.13%, 3 Month at 62.89% and 1 Month at 30.73%.
