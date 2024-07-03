iifl-logo-icon 1
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Share Price

680
(-0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open667
  • Day's High693.65
  • 52 Wk High695.15
  • Prev. Close680.05
  • Day's Low666.45
  • 52 Wk Low 265.45
  • Turnover (lac)280.16
  • P/E41.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.94
  • EPS16.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)294.44
  • Div. Yield0.07
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

667

Prev. Close

680.05

Turnover(Lac.)

280.16

Day's High

693.65

Day's Low

666.45

52 Week's High

695.15

52 Week's Low

265.45

Book Value

49.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

294.44

P/E

41.88

EPS

16.24

Divi. Yield

0.07

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 21 Nov, 2023

arrow

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 48.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.33

3.41

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.3

2.18

3.42

1.87

Net Worth

21.63

5.59

3.43

1.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kamlesh Sharma

Non Executive Director

Yogesh Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sheela Suresh Sharma

Non Executive Director

Govind Maherwal

Whole-time Director

Suresh Sharma

Executive Director

Vikas Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shraddha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd

Summary

Summary

Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited was originally incorporated as Nagpur Waste Handling Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated June 02, 2011 at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Urban Enviro Waste Management Private Limited dated March 30, 2022. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Company, and the name of Company was changed to Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in Indian MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) management service industry which includes solid waste collection, transportation, segregation of waste and processing and disposal services across the cities in Western India, primarily catering to Indian local municipalities. Its Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally focusing on distinct geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, disposal services. The Company carry on the business of providing manpower like staff, workers, labors skilled/unskilled required by various industries and organizations. It primarily undertake: (i) MSW projects which involve door to door collection of MSW from households, slums, commercial establishments and other bulk-waste generators through primary collection vehicles like compactors, dumper placers and tippers and transportation of these materials, to the processing facility, transfer station or a disposal site.; (ii) MSW processing projects which
Company FAQs

What is the Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd share price today?

The Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹680 today.

What is the Market Cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is ₹294.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is 41.88 and 13.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is ₹265.45 and ₹695.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd?

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 70.03%, 6 Month at 102.13%, 3 Month at 62.89% and 1 Month at 30.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.19 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 48.76 %

