Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Board Meeting

628
(-1.87%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Urban Enviro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Bonus/Other business. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on December 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 25/12/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Oct-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 202429 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on March 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/03/2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202410 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 20-Feb-2024 to consider Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)

