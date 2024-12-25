Board Meeting 25 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Bonus/Other business. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on December 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 25/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Oct-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

To consider other business matters Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on March 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/03/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024