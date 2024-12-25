|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Bonus/Other business. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on December 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 25/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Oct-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Mar 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on March 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 20-Feb-2024 to consider Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)
