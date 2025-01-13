Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.33
3.41
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.3
2.18
3.42
1.87
Net Worth
21.63
5.59
3.43
1.88
Minority Interest
Debt
29.95
26.98
15.26
2.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.95
0.39
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
52.53
32.96
18.73
4.66
Fixed Assets
25.44
20.37
13.02
3.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.13
0
0.17
Networking Capital
25.12
11.38
5.34
0.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.96
8.89
3.09
1.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.62
7.85
4.72
1.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.45
-0.89
-1.05
-1.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.01
-4.47
-1.42
-1.35
Cash
1.58
1.08
0.37
0.41
Total Assets
52.52
32.96
18.73
4.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.