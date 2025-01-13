iifl-logo-icon 1
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.33

3.41

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.3

2.18

3.42

1.87

Net Worth

21.63

5.59

3.43

1.88

Minority Interest

Debt

29.95

26.98

15.26

2.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.95

0.39

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

52.53

32.96

18.73

4.66

Fixed Assets

25.44

20.37

13.02

3.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.38

0.13

0

0.17

Networking Capital

25.12

11.38

5.34

0.8

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.96

8.89

3.09

1.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.62

7.85

4.72

1.29

Sundry Creditors

-1.45

-0.89

-1.05

-1.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.01

-4.47

-1.42

-1.35

Cash

1.58

1.08

0.37

0.41

Total Assets

52.52

32.96

18.73

4.66

