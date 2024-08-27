Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 17, 2024. Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024) Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has submitted the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Voting Results along with Scrutinizer report of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)