Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd Management Discussions

Preface

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR) aims to elucidate the developments in the business environment, performance of the company in comparison to last report and the future outlook. MDAR is a part of the Boards Report.

The performance of a company is linked with various factors including demand, supply, climatic conditions, economic conditions, political conditions, Government regulations and lead to policies, taxation, pandemic and natural calamities, which are beyond the control of the company and could make a difference to the Companys operations. Owing to this, certain statements made in this report pertaining to projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, etc., may eventually differ from actuals.

Industry Structure and Development

The Companys growth considering the past few years performance has increased. The Company is taking necessary steps for increasing profits from year to year. The total revenue from the operations for the year ended March 31, 2024, amounted to 10,247.24 Lakhs as against 3,915.62 Lakhs in previous Financial Year 2022-23.

SWOT Analysis URBANs

Expertise in solid waste strong understanding of the complexities management, including collection, transportation, Segregation and disposal. from Technological advancements: The company utilizes modern technologies and equipment for efficient waste management processes, enhancing its operational effectiveness and minimizing environmental impact. Strategic partnerships: Collaborations with local generators, and recycling facilities municipalities, strengthen the companys market presence and broaden its service offerings.

Diverse service portfolio: URBAN offers a range of waste management solutions tailored to the specific different clients, including residential, commercial, and antly. The Management expects industrial sectors etc.

Weaknesses

Dependence on government contracts: The companys revenue stream heavily relies on contracts awarded by municipal authorities, making it vulnerable to changes in government policies and budget allocations.

Limited geographical reach: URBAN may face challenges in geographical expanding its operations market footprint, penetration.

High capital requirements: Investment in waste management infrastructure and technology requires significant capital expenditure, potentially straining the companys financial

Opportunities

Growing demand for waste management services: and industrialization Increasing urbanization higher volumes of solid waste generation, presenting opportunities revenue streams.

Sustainable waste management solutions: With rising environmental concerns and regulatory pressures, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly waste management practices, allowing the company to capitalize on sustainable Diversification into related sectors: URBAN can explore diversification opportunities recycling, renewable energy production from waste, and resource recovery, enhancing its business resilience and competitiveness.

Threats

Regulatory compliance challenges: Changes in waste management regulations and environmental policies may impose URBAN compliance has burdens and operational constraints on the company, increasing its regulatory risks and costs. of solid waste

Competitive landscape: The solid waste management industry is characterized competition by intense both established players and new entrants, posing a threat to URBAN ‘s market share and profitability. Technological disruptions: Rapid advancements in waste management technologies and innovations could render existing infrastructure and practices obsolete, requiring continuous investment in research and development to stay

Outlook

Your Company has kept pace with the overall market scenario needs of and continues to grow to improve the growth in the years to come, subject to favourable market conditions, and stable economic policies.

With each passing year, our commitment to our clients motivation success and our will has only grown stronger. Our comes from our clients guidance and warm support that have always welcomed our lofty goals and helped us execute and achieve them through a well-crafted plan. The organisation is constantly working on overcoming difficulties by enhancing our capabilities aid in profit development and consistency.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

Your Company has deployed all relevant technology solutions to manage and monitor internal process. Further, we have well established and adequate systems for internal control to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are safeguarded.

Also, as a measure of checks and balances, all transactions are authorized and reported diligently.

Risks and Concerns

The Company has identified potential risks under various categories like Business Operations, Liquidity, Dynamics, Market/Industry, Human Resources, Systems and Disaster Management. The Company is periodically reviewing the risks and their identification, assessment, monitoring and mitigation may please be considered as "forward looking procedures. It does not perceive any major technological, operational, financial or environmental risks in the future. URBAN is a labour intensive organization. Though the industrial relations have the risk factors associated with labour may always play significant role on its performance.

Human Resources

Your Company has built significant talent pool in the form of top and middle management. We have also created a performance oriented work culture with focus on building long term talent pool. Also, we continuously to improve and enhance the work environment for our employees. Competitive compensation package, innovative and challenging environment to work, etc., are some of the steps taken by the Company for the welfare of its employees.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys expectations, opinion, and predictions statements" only. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Companys operations should be viewed in light of changes in market conditions, prices of raw materials, economic developments in the country and such other factors.

Financial performance

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 10,247.24 3,915.62 Other income 15.89 22.00 Total income 10,263.13 3,937.62 Total expenditure 9,256.29 3,638.77 Profit before tax (before exceptional item) 1,006.84 298.85 it Exceptional 0.00 0.00 Profit before tax for the year (PBT) 705.49 215.71 Dividend (including proposed dividend) 21.65 - Transfer to general reserve 0.00 341.95 Balance of profit carried over 899.55 215.71

Key Financial Ratios

Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 Debtors turnover (Days) 78.21 82.82 Inventory turnover (Days) N.A. N.A. Current ratio (Times) 3.64 2.13 Operating profit margin (%) 12.12% 11.03% Net profit margin (%) 6.88% 5.51% EBITDA to sales turnover (%) 18.11% 20.47% Return on net worth (%) 32.62% 38.61%

Details pertaining to Net-worth of the Company

Rs.in Lakhs