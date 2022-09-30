To,

The Board of Directors of the company are pleased to present their 13th Annual Report of the Company together with Audited

Financial Statements for the financial year ended, 31 st March, 2024.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Highlights of Financial results (standalone) of your

Company for the year ending March 31st, 2024 is summarized below: -

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 10,247.24 3,915.62 Other income 15.89 22.00 Total income 10,263.13 3,937.62 Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (EBITDA) 1,006.84 298.85 Profit before tax (PBT) and exceptional item 1,006.84 298.85 Profit before tax after exceptional item 1,006.84 298.85 Profit after tax (PAT) 705.49 215.71 Transfer to general reserve - 341.95

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, the total Income of the Company was Rs 10,263.13 Lakhs against Rs 3,937.62 Lakhs in the previous year. During the period, The Company has earned a Profitafter tax of Rs 705.49 Lakhs compared to Rs 215.71 Lakhs in the previous year.

WEBLINK OF THE EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration)

Rules, 2014, copy of the Annual Return is placed on the website of the Company at https://urbanenviroltd.com/AnnualReturnundersection92

DIVIDENDS

During the year 2023-24, an Interim Dividend @ 5% i.e. Rs.0.50 per equity share has been paid in November,2023. Total dividend outlay for the year is Rs. 21,65,000. The Company is having a dividend distribution policy which is available on companys weblink https://urbanenviroltd.com/assets/pdf/ Policies/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education andProtectionFund(IEPF)

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Pursuant to provisions of section 134(3)(j) of the Companies

Act, 2013, the Company has transferred an amount of Rs.

1,729.50 Lakhs (Securitiesprofitduring the year) to reserve account during the year under review.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Your Company does not have any Subsidiary Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

Company has not changed its nature of business.

LISTING OF SHARES:

The Shares of the Company were listed on National Stock Exchange, SME platform, Mumbai on 22 nd June, 2023. The Company has paid the annual listing year 2023-2024. The Equity Shares of the Company has the electronic connectivity To provide service to the Shareholders, the Company has appointed M/s. Bigshare Services Private Limited, Pinnacle Business Park, Office to Ahura Centre, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400093 as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company for Secretarial Services for its Members / Investors and for Electronic Connectivity with NSDL and CDSL.

SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

A. Authorized Capital

The Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs 12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crore)

B. Paid up Capital and Changes thereon, if any:

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up capital is Rs.4,33,00,000 (Rupees Four Crore Thirty-Three Lakhs) divided into 43,30,000 (Forty-Three Lakhs and Thirty Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/-.

During the year, the Company had issued Shares by way of following Allotment:

S. No. Type of Issue Type of Shares Number of Shares Issued Total Amount (in Rs.) 1 Initial Public Offer Equity Shares 9,20,000 92,00,000

and issued, subscribed and Paid-up capital of the company is increased from Rs. 3,41,00,000/- to Rs. 4,33,00,000/- Other than this there has been no change in the Authorized Share

Capital, Issued, paid up and Subscribed Capital of the company during the year.

DETAILS OF UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER (IPO):

The details of the proceeds from the fresh issue are as follows:

Particulars Amount (in Lakhs) Gross Proceeds from the Offer 920.00 (Less) Offer related expenses 79.62 Utilization of Net Proceeds 840.38

Utilization of Net Proceeds:

Sr no Item Head Amount as proposed in Offer document (in lakhs) Total utilized amount (in lakhs) 1 Repayment of certain secured borrowings in full availed by company 210.23 210.23 2 Funding working capital requirements of the Company 447.37 447.37 3 General corporate purposes 182.78 182.78 Total 840.38 840.38

DIRECTORS/KMP

During the period under review, the Board of Directors of the

Company duly constituted as per provisions of Companies Act,

2013.

Composition of Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors of URBAN is an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. As on 31st 2024, The Board of company consists of Six (6) Directors. The composition and category of Directors is as follows:

S. No. Name of Director Designation DIN No. 1 Shri Kamlesh Sharma Chairman Cum Managing Director 01845899 2 Shri Suresh Sharma Whole-Time Director. 09104544 3 Shri Vikas Sharma Executive Director 08958628 4 Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma Non-Executive Director 09609557 5 Shri Govind Maherwal Independent Director 09618750 6 Shri Yogesh Kumar Gupta Independent Director 09609556

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

S. No. Name of KMP Designation 1 Shri Kamlesh Sharma Chairman Cum Managing Director 2 Shri Amol Tirale Chief Financial Officer 3 Ms. Shraddha Kiran Kulkarni Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

* Ms. Shraddha Kiran Kulkarni appointed as Company Secretary

& Compliance officer w.e.f.

Disclosure of Relationships between Directors Interest:

Name of Directors Relationship with other Directors Shri Kamlesh Sharma Brother of Shri Suresh Sharma Shri Suresh Sharma Husband of Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma and Brother of Shri Kamlesh Sharma Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma Wife of Shri Suresh Sharma

Retirement by Rotation:

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Vikas Sharma (DIN: 08958628), Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offered himself for re-appointment. Brief profile of Director seeking Appointment/Re-appointment is given as annexure to the Notice of AGM.

The Board confirms that none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified from being appointed as Director in terms of Section 164 of declaration has been obtained from all the Directors in this regard.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

In terms of Regulation read with other applicable provisions, the detailed review of the operations, and its business is given in the Managements Discussion and

Analysis Report (MDA) which forms part of this Annual Report and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held Ten (10) board meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 which is summarized below.

SN Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1 12/05/2023 6 6 2 15/05/2023 6 6 3 03/06/2023 6 6 4 19/06/2023 6 6 5 20/06/2023 6 6 6 04/08/2023 6 6 7 03/11/2023 6 6 8 10/11/2023 6 6 9 20/02/2024 6 6 10 08/03/2024 6 6

PRESENCE/ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS IN THE MEETINGS

SN Name of Director Board Meeting Committee Meeting AGM No of Meeting held No of Meeting attended % No of Meeting held No of Meeting attended % 22.05.2023 1 Shri Kamlesh Sharma (DIN: 01845899) 10 10 100 Nil Nil - YES 2 Shri Suresh Sharma (DIN: 09104544) 10 10 100 4 4 YES 3 Shri Vikas Sharma (DIN: 08958628) 10 10 100 Nil Nil - YES 4 Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma (DIN: 09609557) 10 10 100 2 2 100 YES 5 Shri Govind Maherwal (DIN: 09618750) 10 10 100 6 6 100 YES 6 Shri Yogesh Kumar Gupta (DIN: 09609556) 10 10 100 6 6 100 YES

COMMITTEES

The Boards committees focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions with the authority delegated to them. Each committee of the Board functions according to its charter that defines its composition, Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. Presently, the Company is having following Board Committees: A. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee assists the Board in its responsibility for overseeing the quality and integrity of the accounting, auditing and reporting practices of the Company and its compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements. The Committees purpose is to oversee the accounting and financial reporting process of the Company, the audits of the Companys financial statements, independence, performance and remuneration of the statutory auditors, the performance of internal auditors, etc. The Composition of the Audit Committee meets the requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of Listing Regulations.

All the recommendations of Audit Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors

Sr. No Name of Member Position Status Attendance at the Committee Meeting held during the F.Y. 2023-24 15.05.2023 25.08.2023 10.11.2023 04.03.2024 1 Shri Govind Maherwal Chairman Independent Director Yes Yes Yes Yes 2 Shri Yogesh Kumar Gupta Member Independent Director Yes Yes Yes Yes 3 Shri Suresh Sharma Member Whole-Time Director Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Committee. Terms of Reference: The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are as under:

1. Oversight of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct,

2. Recommending to the Board, the appointment, reappointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor and the fixationof audit fees.

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors.

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial for approval, with particular reference to: i. Matters required to be included in the Directors

Responsibility Statement to be included in the

Boards report in terms of clause (c) of subsection 3 of section 134 of the Companies Act,

2013; ii. Changes, if any, in accounting practices and reasons for the same; iii. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; iv. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; v. Compliance with listing requirements relating to Financial statements; vi. Disclosure, Review and approval of any related party transactions; vii. Qualifications in the draft audit report. of employees and action

5. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly/half yearly/annual financial statements before submission to the board for approval.

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, right issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds those stated in the offer document/Draft Prospectus /notice the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations or discharging up steps in this matter. actions,

7. Review and monitor the auditors independence, performance and effectiveness of audit process.

8. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments; 10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems; by the Audit Committee),

12. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit.

14. Discussion with internal auditors any significant findings and follow up there on.

15. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board.

16. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern.

17. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in and other legal the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors.

18. To oversee and review the functioning mechanism which shall provide for adequate victimiz safe guards against directors who avail of the vigil mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairperson of the

Audit Committee in appropriate and exceptional cases.

19. Call for comments of the auditors about internal control systems, scope of audit including the for purposes other than observations Prospectus/ statements before submission to the Board; 20. Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading that function) the finance function &after assessing the background, etc. of the candidate.

21. To investigate any other matters referred to by the

Board of Directors;

22. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

The Audit a. Management discussion and analysis of financial operations; information and results of b. Statement of submitted by the defined management; c. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors; d. Internal audit relating to internal reports control weaknesses; and e. The appointment, removal and terms remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the

Audit Committee. f. Statement of deviations: I. Quarterly statement of deviation(s) of monitoring agency, if applicable, stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1).

II. Annual statement of funds than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/ notice in terms of Regulation 32(7).

B. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE of Committee formed The Nomination and Remuneration pursuant to Section inter alia, to assess Listing Regulations, period, severance fees and the remuneration payable to the Managing Director/ sitting payable to the Non- Whole Time Directors; Executive Directors; remuneration policy covering policies senior executives. on remuneration

4. Devising a policy on diversity of board of directors.

5. Deciding on, whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation independent directors.

6. Decide the salary, allowances,178 of the Companies Act, perquisites, bonuses, of notice Executive Directors.

7. Define and implement the Performance Linked Incentive Scheme (including ESOP of the Company)

Sr. No Name of Member Position Status Attendance at the Meeting held Committee during the F.Y. 2023-24 10.11.2023 1 Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma Chairperson Non-Executive Director Yes 2 Shri Govind Maherwal Member Independent Director Yes 3 Shri Yogesh Kumar Gupta Member Independent Director Yes

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Terms of Reference: The terms of reference of the Nomination Remuneration

1. Formulate the criteria for determining the

of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating e Directors keeping in view the other employees.

2. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal.

3. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of independent directors and Board of Directors. the Board has delegated the

and evaluate the performance and determine the e Directors for Executive amount of incentive of the that purpose. are as under:

8. Decide the amount of Commission payable to the Whole time Director / Managing Directors.

9. Review and suggest revision of the total remuneration package of the performance of the Company, standards prevailing in the industry, statutory guidelines etc.

10. To formulate and administer the Employee Stock Option Scheme C. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and powers to Listing Regulations, the committee, inter alia, to approve transfer/transmission of shares, considering and resolving the grievances, to oversee the performance of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent, oversee the implementation and compliance of the Code of

Conduct adopted by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading and to attend all other matters related thereto.

Sr. No Name of Member Position Attendance at the Committee .Y. F Meeting held during the 2023-24 Status 01.03.2024 1 Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma Chairperson Non-Executive Director Yes 2 Shri Govind Maherwal Member Independent Director Yes 3 Shri Yogesh Kumar Gupta Member Independent Director Yes

Terms of Reference:

The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship

1. Allotment, transfer of shares including transmission,

holding and vice versa, issue of duplicate shares in lieu of those torn, destroyed, lost or defaced or where the space at back for recording transfers have been fully

2. Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates split/consolidation/renewal, etc.

3. Review the process and mechanism of redressal of Shareholders /Investors grievance and suggest measures of improving the system of redressal of

Shareholders /Investors grievances.

4. Non-receipt of share certificate(s), non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of interest/ dividend warrants, non-receipt of annual report and any other grievance/ complaints with Company or any officer of the Company arising out in discharge of his duties.

5. Oversee the performance of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent and also review and take note of complaints directly received and resolved them.

6. Oversee the implementation and compliance of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading for Listed Companies as Board of India specified 2015 as (Prohibition and loss of the amended from time to time.

7. Any other power t care for the n

Directors of the Company from time to time by way of resolution passed by it in a duly conducted Meeting, and other

8. Carrying out function contained in the any other equity listing agreements as and when amended from time

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149(6)

The Company has received declarations from all the

Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as specified under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedules and rules issued thereunder. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of "Independent Director" as

Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing mentioned

Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI

(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,

2015, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination

& Remuneration and Stakeholder committee, including . the Chairperson of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment thereby safeguarding the interest of the Company.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairperson and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; if any; (b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit company for that period; (c) They have taken proper and maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company preventing and for detecting (d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and (e) They had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. (f) . There is a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employee has received remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ JV/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The company as on date does not have any Subsidiaries and

Joint Ventures and Associates.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not granted any loan, guarantee, or made any investments during the year ended 31st March 2024.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the particulars of Loan given, Guarantees given and Investments made and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or ed by the receipt are utiliz guarantee, security provided to be provided in the audited financial statements of the Company read with notes on accounts forming part of the financial statements.

AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditors & Their Report

M/s. B Shroff & CO, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 006514W), Statutory Auditors were appointed in the General Meeting for FY 2021-22 held on 30.09.2022 for a period of 5 year. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditor of the Company.

There are no observations (including any qualification, or disclaimer) of the Auditors in reservation, their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the

Directors.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read the Companies (Appointment and Remunerationof Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Board has appointed M/s. Kunal (C.P. no: 10188) as Dutt the Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the

Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Board in its meeting dated 28th May, 2024 has appointed M/s. Kunal Dutt & Associates,

Secretarial Auditor of the Company to carry out Secretarial

Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Secretarial Audit Report is issued in Form MR-3 by M/s. Kunal Dutt & Associates, Company Secretaries, in respect of the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any

During the year under review, no instance of fraud was reported by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company in their

Audit Report under Section143(12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section134 (3) of the

Act.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued in form MR-3 is annexed as

"Annexure-C".

Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014, the Board of Directors of your Company has appointed

M/s. ACA & Company (FRN - 152198W) as the internal auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Pursuant to the provision of the Securitiesand Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, amendments thereto, the company has in place a code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insider for prohibition of Insider trading in the shares of the Company. The code inter alia prohibits purchase/ sale of shares of the

Company by its Designated Persons and other connected persons while in possession of Unpublished PriceSensitive Information in relation to the Company and during when trading window is close.

The company has also formulated a Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Information (UPSI) and said code in available on companys website and can be assessed at https://urbanenviroltd.com/Policies

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no material changes and commitments made by directors affecting financial position have occurred after end of the financial year and upto the date of this report. Secretaries as

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information on conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided hereunder:

Particulars Remarks A. Conservation of Energy: The Company is taking due care for using electricity in the office takes care for optimum utilization of energy. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; No capital investment on energy conservation equipment made during the financial year. The capital Investment on energy conservation equipments; B. Technology Absorption: absorption; the efforts made towards technology reduction, product the benefits improvement, cost development or import in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- a) the details of technology imported; b) the year of import; NA c) whether the technology been fully absorbed NA d) if not fully absorbed, areas whereabsorptionhas not taken place, and the reasons thereof; Not applicable since 5 years period is over expenditure incurred on Research and Development C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: • The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual INFLOW- Nil OUTFLOW- Nil

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

There were no materially significant related party transactions with the Promoters, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the

Company at large. Given that the Company does not have anything to report pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form No. AOC- 2, the same is not provided.

Attention of the members is drawn to Note No.25 to

Standalone Financial Statements which sets out related party disclosure.

The RPT Policy as approved by the Audit Committee and the

Board is available on the website of the Company https:// urbanenviroltd.com/Policies

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any Deposits mentionedsection73 of the Act and the Companies under (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the reporting period.

DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Your Company doesnt fall within the scope of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence does not require to maintain cost records as specified by the

Central Government.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Company identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities. The Directors of the Company take pro-active steps to minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. Presently no material risk has been identified by the directors except of general business risks, for which the

Company is leveraging on their expertise and experience.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company has complied with all Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and approved by Central Government from time to time.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (CSR)

The company does not meet the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 for the FY 2023-24.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company had adopted

‘Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and employees.

A mechanism has been established for employees to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and allows direct access to the Board of Directors in exceptional cases. Board will periodically review the functioning

Blower Mechanism.

During the Financial Year under review, no whistle blower event was reported and mechanism functioning personnel have been denied access to the Chairperson of

Audit Committee. The policy is available on the website of the company at https://urbanenviroltd.com/Policies .

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the financial year.

As per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at the Workplace(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)Act, 46 and Paras C, D and E of Schedule V of Securities 2013, internal complaints committees have been set up in the Company to deal with the cases received under the Act. The committee members are as under:

Name Designation Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma (Non-Executive Director) Chairperson Ms. Shraddha Kulkarni (Company Secretary) Member and Shri Amol Tirale (CFO) Member

Your directors further state that during the financial year, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company regularly conducts awareness programmes for its employees

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143 (12)

There are no offence of fraud or observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) under of its assets. All the transactions are properly section143(12) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors. Further, the notes to accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory.

BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT AND AUDITORS APPOINTMENT

There are no observations (including any reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the

Directors. Further, the notes to accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory.

REGULATORY ACTION

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals that could impact the going concern status and operations of the company in future.

CERTIFICATE FROM COMPANY SECRETARY INof Whistle PRACTICE REGARDING NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

The Company has received a certificate from M/s Kunal Dutt & Associates, Practicing well. No

Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the SEBI, MCA or any such statutory authority for the financial certificate is appended to this report as ‘Annexure F