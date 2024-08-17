iifl-logo-icon 1
Husys Consulting Ltd Share Price

84.65
(-3.59%)
Jun 30, 2021|03:27:58 PM

Husys Consulting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

85.55

Prev. Close

87.8

Turnover(Lac.)

8.46

Day's High

85.55

Day's Low

84.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.31

P/E

3.16

EPS

26.93

Divi. Yield

0

Husys Consulting Ltd Corporate Action

Husys Consulting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Husys Consulting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.26%

Non-Promoter- 29.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Husys Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.28

2.28

2.28

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.07

15.66

11.85

8.74

Net Worth

24.35

17.94

14.13

11.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

49.69

22.86

14.54

12.41

yoy growth (%)

117.32

57.16

17.19

34.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-44.97

-19.75

-11.75

-10.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.55

1.63

1.44

0.55

Depreciation

-1.06

-0.3

-0.23

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.53

-0.44

-0.17

Working capital

0.85

-0.2

2.16

0.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

117.32

57.16

17.19

34.18

Op profit growth

59.79

5.7

88.02

80.67

EBIT growth

55.02

4.32

128.68

63.56

Net profit growth

74.98

9.49

160.66

59.45

Husys Consulting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Husys Consulting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gundlapally Ramalinga Reddy

Whole-time Director

Gundlapally Praveena Reddy

Independent Director

Nina Elizabeth Woodard

Independent Director

BIJU VARKKEY

Company Secretary

Megha Chandak

Independent Director

Viswanathan NS

Director

Naresh Babu Deevi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Husys Consulting Ltd

Summary

QUICKLINKS FOR Husys Consulting Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

