SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹85.55
Prev. Close₹87.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.46
Day's High₹85.55
Day's Low₹84.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.31
P/E3.16
EPS26.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.28
2.28
2.28
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.07
15.66
11.85
8.74
Net Worth
24.35
17.94
14.13
11.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
49.69
22.86
14.54
12.41
yoy growth (%)
117.32
57.16
17.19
34.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-44.97
-19.75
-11.75
-10.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.55
1.63
1.44
0.55
Depreciation
-1.06
-0.3
-0.23
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.53
-0.44
-0.17
Working capital
0.85
-0.2
2.16
0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
117.32
57.16
17.19
34.18
Op profit growth
59.79
5.7
88.02
80.67
EBIT growth
55.02
4.32
128.68
63.56
Net profit growth
74.98
9.49
160.66
59.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gundlapally Ramalinga Reddy
Whole-time Director
Gundlapally Praveena Reddy
Independent Director
Nina Elizabeth Woodard
Independent Director
BIJU VARKKEY
Company Secretary
Megha Chandak
Independent Director
Viswanathan NS
Director
Naresh Babu Deevi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
