Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
49.69
22.86
14.54
12.41
yoy growth (%)
117.32
57.16
17.19
34.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-44.97
-19.75
-11.75
-10.42
As % of sales
90.49
86.37
80.81
83.99
Other costs
-1.69
-1.21
-0.99
-1.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.4
5.33
6.86
8.32
Operating profit
3.02
1.89
1.79
0.95
OPM
6.09
8.29
12.32
7.68
Depreciation
-1.06
-0.3
-0.23
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-0.14
-0.14
Other income
0.61
0.06
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
2.55
1.63
1.44
0.55
Taxes
-0.63
-0.53
-0.44
-0.17
Tax rate
-24.89
-32.91
-30.9
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.91
1.09
1
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.91
1.09
1
0.38
yoy growth (%)
74.98
9.49
160.66
59.45
NPM
3.85
4.79
6.87
3.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.