iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Husys Consulting Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

84.65
(-3.59%)
Jun 30, 2021|03:27:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Husys Consulting Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

49.69

22.86

14.54

12.41

yoy growth (%)

117.32

57.16

17.19

34.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-44.97

-19.75

-11.75

-10.42

As % of sales

90.49

86.37

80.81

83.99

Other costs

-1.69

-1.21

-0.99

-1.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.4

5.33

6.86

8.32

Operating profit

3.02

1.89

1.79

0.95

OPM

6.09

8.29

12.32

7.68

Depreciation

-1.06

-0.3

-0.23

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-0.14

-0.14

Other income

0.61

0.06

0.03

0.03

Profit before tax

2.55

1.63

1.44

0.55

Taxes

-0.63

-0.53

-0.44

-0.17

Tax rate

-24.89

-32.91

-30.9

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.91

1.09

1

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.91

1.09

1

0.38

yoy growth (%)

74.98

9.49

160.66

59.45

NPM

3.85

4.79

6.87

3.09

Husys Consulting Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Husys Consulting Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.