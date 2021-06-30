iifl-logo-icon 1
Husys Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

84.65
(-3.59%)
Jun 30, 2021

QUICKLINKS FOR Husys Consulting Ltd

Husys Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.55

1.63

1.44

0.55

Depreciation

-1.06

-0.3

-0.23

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.53

-0.44

-0.17

Working capital

0.85

-0.2

2.16

0.63

Other operating items

Operating

1.7

0.59

2.92

0.72

Capital expenditure

5.54

0.11

0.73

0

Free cash flow

7.24

0.7

3.65

0.72

Equity raised

12.42

9.33

5.21

1.08

Investing

2.36

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

1.43

-0.11

Dividends paid

0

0.11

0.11

0

Net in cash

22.02

10.15

10.41

1.69

