Husys Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.55
1.63
1.44
0.55
Depreciation
-1.06
-0.3
-0.23
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.53
-0.44
-0.17
Working capital
0.85
-0.2
2.16
0.63
Other operating items
Operating
1.7
0.59
2.92
0.72
Capital expenditure
5.54
0.11
0.73
0
Free cash flow
7.24
0.7
3.65
0.72
Equity raised
12.42
9.33
5.21
1.08
Investing
2.36
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
1.43
-0.11
Dividends paid
0
0.11
0.11
0
Net in cash
22.02
10.15
10.41
1.69
