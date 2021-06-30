Husys Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.28
2.28
2.28
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.07
15.66
11.85
8.74
Net Worth
24.35
17.94
14.13
11.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0.09
Total Liabilities
24.35
17.94
14.17
11.11
Fixed Assets
1.78
2.74
4.15
5.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2
2.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.15
0
0
Networking Capital
4.66
4.49
3.19
2.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.32
3.79
3.12
2.77
Debtor Days
20.34
Other Current Assets
9.47
8.36
3.87
1.24
Sundry Creditors
-2.61
-1.1
-0.13
-0.03
Creditor Days
0.22
Other Current Liabilities
-8.52
-6.56
-3.67
-1.16
Cash
17.69
10.56
4.84
0.88
Total Assets
24.35
17.94
14.18
11.11
