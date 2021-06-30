iifl-logo-icon 1
Husys Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

84.65
(-3.59%)
Jun 30, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.28

2.28

2.28

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.07

15.66

11.85

8.74

Net Worth

24.35

17.94

14.13

11.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0.09

Total Liabilities

24.35

17.94

14.17

11.11

Fixed Assets

1.78

2.74

4.15

5.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2

2.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.22

0.15

0

0

Networking Capital

4.66

4.49

3.19

2.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.32

3.79

3.12

2.77

Debtor Days

20.34

Other Current Assets

9.47

8.36

3.87

1.24

Sundry Creditors

-2.61

-1.1

-0.13

-0.03

Creditor Days

0.22

Other Current Liabilities

-8.52

-6.56

-3.67

-1.16

Cash

17.69

10.56

4.84

0.88

Total Assets

24.35

17.94

14.18

11.11

