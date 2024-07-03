Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹18.17
Prev. Close₹18.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.17
Day's High₹18.39
Day's Low₹17.55
52 Week's High₹25.35
52 Week's Low₹14.4
Book Value₹4.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)261.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.52
147.52
147.52
147.52
Preference Capital
350
350
0
0
Reserves
-55.34
-7.04
111.03
180.77
Net Worth
442.18
490.48
258.55
328.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
264.86
336.53
433.69
390.26
yoy growth (%)
-21.29
-22.4
11.12
2.24
Raw materials
-175.75
-218.11
-283.98
-237.64
As % of sales
66.35
64.81
65.48
60.89
Employee costs
-18.16
-19.38
-18.19
-18.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-76.97
-44.63
-31.94
-14.81
Depreciation
-26.9
-24.96
-22.98
-22.66
Tax paid
0
0
2.03
5.9
Working capital
-0.63
21.47
27.85
45.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.29
-22.4
11.12
2.24
Op profit growth
-285.03
-12.16
-36.73
-210.79
EBIT growth
222.3
73.93
-176.53
-63.43
Net profit growth
72.44
49.22
235.96
-284.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ganpatraj Chowdhary
Whole-time Director
Siddharth Chowdhary
Independent Director
K L Chandak
Independent Director
Meenu Singhvi
Independent Director
Akshay Jain
Independent Director
PALLAVI SAURABH MITTAL
Independent Director
Ambalal C Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharad Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
Summary
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd (Formerly Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd), promoted in 1994 is the largest private sector player in the Indian Newsprint sector today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh tonnes of newsprint/writing and printing paper. West Coast Paper Mills, the flagship company of S K Bangur Group along with its associates has picked up 34.25 % stake in 2003.RNPLs manufacturing facility at Gujarat includes a paper mill and a captive power generation unit. This unit uses recycled paper as input material for producing newsprint. Rama Newsprint can alone meet almost 20 per cent of the countrys current newsprint requirements. Besides supplying newsprint to different newspapers, the company also uses part of its capacity for producing PWP depending on market conditions. The company set up the project in 1994. Since then, it has relied on equity funds for financing its expansion projects. Promoters and their associates were alloted 150 crore equity shares on preference basis and ICICI an 3.81 lakh shares in terms of its term loan. Hence, its equity base has now swollen to a high of close to Rs 232.6 crore. The Company commissioned 23MW TG Power Unit in 2006. Company completed its first phase of conversion of Washing De-inking Plant Technology to Floatation De-inking Technology in 2007. The production of packaged water bottling plant started on 07.05.2019. It commissioned packaged water bottling plant of 32,000 bottles per hour on 1.07.2019. It revamped Paper Ma
The Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is ₹261.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is 0 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is ₹14.4 and ₹25.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.48%, 3 Years at -3.79%, 1 Year at -7.81%, 6 Month at -12.57%, 3 Month at -9.36% and 1 Month at -3.63%.
