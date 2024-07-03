iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Share Price

17.71
(-3.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.17
  • Day's High18.39
  • 52 Wk High25.35
  • Prev. Close18.3
  • Day's Low17.55
  • 52 Wk Low 14.4
  • Turnover (lac)5.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)261.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

18.17

Prev. Close

18.3

Turnover(Lac.)

5.17

Day's High

18.39

Day's Low

17.55

52 Week's High

25.35

52 Week's Low

14.4

Book Value

4.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

261.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.65%

Institutions: 1.65%

Non-Institutions: 23.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.52

147.52

147.52

147.52

Preference Capital

350

350

0

0

Reserves

-55.34

-7.04

111.03

180.77

Net Worth

442.18

490.48

258.55

328.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

264.86

336.53

433.69

390.26

yoy growth (%)

-21.29

-22.4

11.12

2.24

Raw materials

-175.75

-218.11

-283.98

-237.64

As % of sales

66.35

64.81

65.48

60.89

Employee costs

-18.16

-19.38

-18.19

-18.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-76.97

-44.63

-31.94

-14.81

Depreciation

-26.9

-24.96

-22.98

-22.66

Tax paid

0

0

2.03

5.9

Working capital

-0.63

21.47

27.85

45.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.29

-22.4

11.12

2.24

Op profit growth

-285.03

-12.16

-36.73

-210.79

EBIT growth

222.3

73.93

-176.53

-63.43

Net profit growth

72.44

49.22

235.96

-284.67

No Record Found

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ganpatraj Chowdhary

Whole-time Director

Siddharth Chowdhary

Independent Director

K L Chandak

Independent Director

Meenu Singhvi

Independent Director

Akshay Jain

Independent Director

PALLAVI SAURABH MITTAL

Independent Director

Ambalal C Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharad Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Summary

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd (Formerly Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd), promoted in 1994 is the largest private sector player in the Indian Newsprint sector today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh tonnes of newsprint/writing and printing paper. West Coast Paper Mills, the flagship company of S K Bangur Group along with its associates has picked up 34.25 % stake in 2003.RNPLs manufacturing facility at Gujarat includes a paper mill and a captive power generation unit. This unit uses recycled paper as input material for producing newsprint. Rama Newsprint can alone meet almost 20 per cent of the countrys current newsprint requirements. Besides supplying newsprint to different newspapers, the company also uses part of its capacity for producing PWP depending on market conditions. The company set up the project in 1994. Since then, it has relied on equity funds for financing its expansion projects. Promoters and their associates were alloted 150 crore equity shares on preference basis and ICICI an 3.81 lakh shares in terms of its term loan. Hence, its equity base has now swollen to a high of close to Rs 232.6 crore. The Company commissioned 23MW TG Power Unit in 2006. Company completed its first phase of conversion of Washing De-inking Plant Technology to Floatation De-inking Technology in 2007. The production of packaged water bottling plant started on 07.05.2019. It commissioned packaged water bottling plant of 32,000 bottles per hour on 1.07.2019. It revamped Paper Ma
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd share price today?

The Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is ₹261.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is 0 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is ₹14.4 and ₹25.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd?

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.48%, 3 Years at -3.79%, 1 Year at -7.81%, 6 Month at -12.57%, 3 Month at -9.36% and 1 Month at -3.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.76 %
Institutions - 1.65 %
Public - 23.59 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.