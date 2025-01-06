iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.44
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Shree Rama News. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-76.97

-44.63

-31.94

-14.81

Depreciation

-26.9

-24.96

-22.98

-22.66

Tax paid

0

0

2.03

5.9

Working capital

-0.63

21.47

27.85

45.35

Other operating items

Operating

-104.5

-48.12

-25.05

13.78

Capital expenditure

72.8

61.6

6.14

6.19

Free cash flow

-31.7

13.47

-18.9

19.97

Equity raised

515.41

566.86

588.78

635.85

Investing

0.02

-0.04

0

0.02

Financing

528.46

375.03

182.33

96.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,012.18

955.32

752.21

752.74

