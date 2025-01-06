Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-76.97
-44.63
-31.94
-14.81
Depreciation
-26.9
-24.96
-22.98
-22.66
Tax paid
0
0
2.03
5.9
Working capital
-0.63
21.47
27.85
45.35
Other operating items
Operating
-104.5
-48.12
-25.05
13.78
Capital expenditure
72.8
61.6
6.14
6.19
Free cash flow
-31.7
13.47
-18.9
19.97
Equity raised
515.41
566.86
588.78
635.85
Investing
0.02
-0.04
0
0.02
Financing
528.46
375.03
182.33
96.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,012.18
955.32
752.21
752.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.