|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
264.86
336.53
433.69
390.26
yoy growth (%)
-21.29
-22.4
11.12
2.24
Raw materials
-175.75
-218.11
-283.98
-237.64
As % of sales
66.35
64.81
65.48
60.89
Employee costs
-18.16
-19.38
-18.19
-18.82
As % of sales
6.85
5.76
4.19
4.82
Other costs
-87.09
-90.3
-121.57
-118.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.88
26.83
28.03
30.25
Operating profit
-16.15
8.72
9.93
15.7
OPM
-6.09
2.59
2.29
4.02
Depreciation
-26.9
-24.96
-22.98
-22.66
Interest expense
-36.64
-32.12
-24.75
-24.2
Other income
2.73
3.72
5.85
16.35
Profit before tax
-76.97
-44.63
-31.94
-14.81
Taxes
0
0
2.03
5.9
Tax rate
0
0
-6.35
-39.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-76.97
-44.63
-29.91
-8.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-76.97
-44.63
-29.91
-8.9
yoy growth (%)
72.44
49.22
235.96
-284.67
NPM
-29.06
-13.26
-6.89
-2.28
