iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.81
(2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:36:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

264.86

336.53

433.69

390.26

yoy growth (%)

-21.29

-22.4

11.12

2.24

Raw materials

-175.75

-218.11

-283.98

-237.64

As % of sales

66.35

64.81

65.48

60.89

Employee costs

-18.16

-19.38

-18.19

-18.82

As % of sales

6.85

5.76

4.19

4.82

Other costs

-87.09

-90.3

-121.57

-118.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.88

26.83

28.03

30.25

Operating profit

-16.15

8.72

9.93

15.7

OPM

-6.09

2.59

2.29

4.02

Depreciation

-26.9

-24.96

-22.98

-22.66

Interest expense

-36.64

-32.12

-24.75

-24.2

Other income

2.73

3.72

5.85

16.35

Profit before tax

-76.97

-44.63

-31.94

-14.81

Taxes

0

0

2.03

5.9

Tax rate

0

0

-6.35

-39.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-76.97

-44.63

-29.91

-8.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-76.97

-44.63

-29.91

-8.9

yoy growth (%)

72.44

49.22

235.96

-284.67

NPM

-29.06

-13.26

-6.89

-2.28

Shree Rama News. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.