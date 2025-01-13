Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.52
147.52
147.52
147.52
Preference Capital
350
350
0
0
Reserves
-55.34
-7.04
111.03
180.77
Net Worth
442.18
490.48
258.55
328.29
Minority Interest
Debt
13.98
11
479.53
447.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
456.16
501.48
738.08
775.7
Fixed Assets
344.77
348.6
686.99
705.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.06
0.05
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
111.22
152.74
50.91
69.41
Inventories
4.73
4.63
56.15
88.59
Inventory Days
122.08
Sundry Debtors
3.87
8.23
23.94
27.34
Debtor Days
37.67
Other Current Assets
246.45
263.16
36.95
48.34
Sundry Creditors
-7.32
-6.81
-52.53
-80.88
Creditor Days
111.45
Other Current Liabilities
-136.51
-116.47
-13.6
-13.98
Cash
0.17
0.08
0.13
0.42
Total Assets
456.16
501.48
738.08
775.71
