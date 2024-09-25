Please find attached notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited (Company) scheduled be held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Please find attached proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)