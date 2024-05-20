To the Members of

SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (Including other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended March 31, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors’ Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph:

We refer Notes 34 to the financial statements of the company, wherein the Paper Division of the Company has been classified as a discontinued operation during the fiscal year 2022-23. Consequently, the assets and liabilities related to the Paper Division, primarily comprising Plant & Machinery and other associated assets, are presented separately as discontinued operations. Throughout the year, the Company has disposed of various assets on a piecemeal basis. The Company remains committed to the disposal of the remaining assets of the Paper Division and is actively exploring various alternatives to realize their value. Given the nature and geographical dispersion of these assets, along with the anticipated fair value from their disposal, there has been an extension of time for the disposal of these assets. The Company has reassessed the realizable value of the disposal group as of March 31, 2024, in accordance with Ind AS 105 and believes that the disposal group has been measured at the lower of it’s carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

No. Key Audit Matter Auditors’ Response 1. Classification of Paper Division as held for sale We have carried out the following procedures in respect of this matter: (Refer to Note no 34 in the Financial Statements) During the financial year 2022-23, company has disclosed paper division as discontinued operation, therefore as per IND AS 105 Non-current assets held for sale, plant and machineries with other assets associated with the paper division are considered and presented as held for sale/ discontinued operations. In accordance with Ind AS 105, such assets have been measured at a lower of carrying amount or Fair value less cost to sell. The Company has reassessed the realizable value of the disposal group as of 31 March 2024, in accordance with Ind AS 105, and believes that the disposal group has been measured at the lower of it’s carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell. Accordingly, the Company has recognised an impairment loss of Rs. 9,984 Lakhs during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Obtained an understanding of Management’s evaluation and judgments regarding classification of paper division as discontinued operations. Assessed whether the company’s accounting policies for classification and measurement of assets held for sale corresponds to Ind AS. Discussed with the management the possible impairment of assets held for sale in accordance with Ind AS 36. Considered the Fair Valuation of Property Plant and equipment conducted by the independent valuer by the management of the company. Discussed with the management the assessment procedure and the realizable value of the disposal group as of March 31, 2024. Reviewed the disclosure in the financial statements regarding paper division as held for sale in accordance with Ind AS. Based on the work carried out, we did not come across any significant matter which indicates that the assets of the Paper Division were not properly classified or valued.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon:

The Company’s management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexures to the Board’s Report, Director’s responsibility statement, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities relating to other information’. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and rules thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in: i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors’ Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c. The Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of Cash Flow for the year ended dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. the modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to the financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of sub-section (16) of Section 197 of the Act, as amended, we report that to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer note 28 the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and v. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under i (iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. vi. The company has not declared any dividend during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. j. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. In respect of the Company, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for all the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

Further, for the periods where audit trails (edit logs) facility was enabled for the respective software, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of the Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For Batliboi & Purohit

Chartered Accountants

FRN:101048W

Parag Hangekar

Partner

Membership No: 110096 UDIN: 24110096BKCXHD8173

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 20, 2024

Annexure - A

to the Independent auditors’ report

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements’ section of our report of even date) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by management at reasonable intervals under a phased programme of verification. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Thus, the sub clause (d) of (i) of para 3 is not applicable to the Company. However, the paper division of the company which is classified as discontinued operations and the assets under this are held for sale according to Ind AS 105 and accordingly during the year ended March 31, 2024, the company sold Plant & Machinery worth Rs. 660.58 lakhs and the same has been accounted and disclosed properly. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Thus, the sub clause (e) of (i) of para 3 is not applicable to the Company. (ii) a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any sanction to working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores to the company, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Hence, sub-clauses iii (a), (c), (d), (e), (f) under clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable. b) There are no investments made during the year. Hence the said clause of the order is not applicable. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security in respect of any loans to any party covered under Section 185 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to extent notified.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion,

a) the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, the dues in respect of sales tax, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods and Service tax, entry tax, value added tax, central sales tax, duty of excise, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any disputes are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act Excise Duty 677.14 Various Years Commissioner of Excise and Customs Bombay Stamp Act Stamp Duty and registration fees including penalty 130.75 2000-01 High Court (Guj) Sales Tax GVAT 151.25 Various Years Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal) Gujarat

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the current financial year. (ix) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank or Government as at the Balance sheet date. b) The company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders. c) As per the examination of records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. d) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. e) As per the explanation and information given to us and based on our audit procedures, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. f) As per the explanation and information given to us and based on our audit procedures, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. (x) a) The Company did not raise any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments nor has obtained any term loans during the year, hence paragraph 3 (x) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) As there are no frauds, hence sub para (b) of clause (xi) of the order is not applicable to the company. c) Whistle blower complaints if any received during the year were considered by us.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS and Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year as well as immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There is no resignation of Statutory Auditor during the year, hence the said clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us including the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and on the basis of Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the explanation given to us and based on our scrutiny of the books of accounts, section 135 of the companies Act 2013 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and hence the said clause of the order is not applicable.

For Batliboi & Purohit

Chartered Accountants

FRN:101048W

Parag Hangekar

Partner

Membership No: 110096 UDIN: 24110096BKCXHD8173

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 20, 2024

Annexure - B

to the Independent auditors’ report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Rama News Print Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements:

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Statements:

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Statements:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information & according to the explanations give to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Batliboi & Purohit

Chartered Accountants

FRN:101048W

Parag Hangekar

Partner

Membership No: 110096 UDIN: 24110096BKCXHD8173

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 20, 2024