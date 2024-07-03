Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Summary

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd (Formerly Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd), promoted in 1994 is the largest private sector player in the Indian Newsprint sector today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh tonnes of newsprint/writing and printing paper. West Coast Paper Mills, the flagship company of S K Bangur Group along with its associates has picked up 34.25 % stake in 2003.RNPLs manufacturing facility at Gujarat includes a paper mill and a captive power generation unit. This unit uses recycled paper as input material for producing newsprint. Rama Newsprint can alone meet almost 20 per cent of the countrys current newsprint requirements. Besides supplying newsprint to different newspapers, the company also uses part of its capacity for producing PWP depending on market conditions. The company set up the project in 1994. Since then, it has relied on equity funds for financing its expansion projects. Promoters and their associates were alloted 150 crore equity shares on preference basis and ICICI an 3.81 lakh shares in terms of its term loan. Hence, its equity base has now swollen to a high of close to Rs 232.6 crore. The Company commissioned 23MW TG Power Unit in 2006. Company completed its first phase of conversion of Washing De-inking Plant Technology to Floatation De-inking Technology in 2007. The production of packaged water bottling plant started on 07.05.2019. It commissioned packaged water bottling plant of 32,000 bottles per hour on 1.07.2019. It revamped Paper Machine No. I and trial production on it started from 02.07.2020. During 2023, the Paper Division of the Company was identified as discontinued operation and related assets and liabilities of the Paper Division got separated to Packaged Water Bottling Division.